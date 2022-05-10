Time Out says

In Japanese, the word izakaya loosely translates to 'stay and drink place', generally referring to the countless small, intimate and dimly lit pubs scattered across Japan. Menu offerings are usually slim, encompassing a handful of snacks, soups, beers and sakes. If that's the picture you had in your head when envisioning Izakaya Minami, erase it: this joint by the team behind Korean restaurants Hwaro and Joomak is modern, large and has a seemingly endless array of offerings.

The menu changes seasonally but is primarily centred around traditional Japanese cuisine. For the cold autumn months, think belly-warmers like crispy, deep-fried tofu drenched in a thickened, mushroom-specked broth or battered eggplant fries, chicken and shrimp all fried to a shattering crunch. For sashimi and sushi, choose from Tasmanian salmon, west and south Australian kingfish, Hokkaido scallops and more, or go with the moriawase for an assortment of the chef's top picks.

The mains are where inspiration starts to stray from traditional Japanese fare and into the territory of modern flares and Korean and Chinese fusion. Wagyu steak is served alongside wasabi salsa, Kung Pao chicken is piled with dried chili and fried rice is mixed with stir-fried mushrooms, eggs and Chinese cabbage. But that's not to say there aren't still options for the Japanese food purists out there, like silky Japanese egg custard with seafood, mushrooms and salmon roe, grilled white fish marinated with sweet miso and a comforting bowl of asari sakamushi, or neck clam egg noodle soup.

When you're ready to order, all you have to do is press the button at your table – a sweet melody will play through the restaurant, and before long a server will be at the ready. Be sure to pair your meal with a cold Asahi in a frosted glass, rice wine or soju cocktails or sake imported directly from Japan.

