This vibrant vegan eatery in South Yarra is tucked away inside the Ovolo Hotel

Ovolo created Lona Misa as part of its ongoing 'veg pledge' to offer vegetarian and plant-based menus that pack a punch. The result? A deliciously lively eatery that provides the ideal setting for coming together and taking part in the simple act of enjoying good food that is kind to the planet.

Notable vegan chef Shannon Martinez (Smith & Daughters) and hospitality legend Ian Curley (French Saloon, Kirk's Wine Bar) have taken the helm at the kitchen, amalgamating their experience in European fine and bistro dining to craft a produce-led menu. Dishes include warrigal greens with house-made feta, garden herbs and Mexican dried chilli sauce and shredded chicken and coconut sofrito wrapped in masa, steamed in a corn husk and topped with mojo verde and sour cream (yes, all plant-based).

The drinks menu ranges from kombucha on tap and single-origin Espresso Martinis to cocktails made with seasonal and native ingredients, such as the Beso made with white rum, falernum and mandarin garnished with fresh lime.

Set on the famed intersection of Toorak Road and Chapel Street, Lona Misa boasts charming decor that matches its ever-evolving state between café by day and wine bar by night.

Lona Misa is open for breakfast and dinner Monday to Sunday, and lunch on Saturday.

