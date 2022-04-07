Melbourne
Luigi Paninoteca & Bar

Time Out says

Panini fans, rejoice: this Windsor joint is dedicated to championing the beloved toasted Italian sandwich

Sandwiches are often characterised as a lunch food, and as a result, it's next to impossible to find a place other than Subway that's open after dark. With the opening of Luigi Paninoteca & Bar, this is now a problem of the past. 

The Chapel Street joint is prepared to serve you delicious toasted Italian sandwiches (plus other Italian fare) from the arvo through to the nighttime. Chef Luca Colomba, who grew up in Northern Italy and formerly cheffed the likes of Cucinetta and Caffe e Cucina, hopes to champion sandwich fillings similar to what he would enjoy back in Italy. Think paninis filled with Italian pork sausage and a homemade peperonata sauce, or slow-roasted porchetta with Tuscan kale, roasted tomatoes and salsa verde. 

As the name indicates, cocktails and wines are also on offer, as well as Italian coffee. Grab a panini on the go, or settle into the 40 pax dining room for a catch-up with friends.

Looking to find the best thing between two slices of bread? Check out our round-up of the best sandwiches in Melbourne.

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Address:
162 High Street
Windsor
Melbourne
3181
Contact:
www.luigipaninoteca.com.au
