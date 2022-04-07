Time Out says

Sandwiches are often characterised as a lunch food, and as a result, it's next to impossible to find a place other than Subway that's open after dark. With the opening of Luigi Paninoteca & Bar, this is now a problem of the past.

The Chapel Street joint is prepared to serve you delicious toasted Italian sandwiches (plus other Italian fare) from the arvo through to the nighttime. Chef Luca Colomba, who grew up in Northern Italy and formerly cheffed the likes of Cucinetta and Caffe e Cucina, hopes to champion sandwich fillings similar to what he would enjoy back in Italy. Think paninis filled with Italian pork sausage and a homemade peperonata sauce, or slow-roasted porchetta with Tuscan kale, roasted tomatoes and salsa verde.

As the name indicates, cocktails and wines are also on offer, as well as Italian coffee. Grab a panini on the go, or settle into the 40 pax dining room for a catch-up with friends.

