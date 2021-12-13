Melbourne
A cheesy gnocchi dish by Cucinetta.
Photograph: Supplied

This restaurant is making a gnocchi dish with 29 cheeses

You've only got two weeks to try it

Cassidy Knowlton
Adena Maier
Written by
Cassidy Knowlton
Contributor
Adena Maier
For two weeks from January 5 to 16, South Yarra Italian restaurant Cucinetta is dishing up a gnocchi dish made with a whopping 29 kinds of cheese. Cucinetta conceived this wild idea in 2019 with such roaring success that it's been brought back every year since. 

It's a collaboration with the incredible That's Amore Cheese, so you know the cheese is going to be of the absolute best quality. 

OK, so what are the cheeses? They are: fior di latte, buffalo mozzarella, burrata, scamorza bianca, caciotta, pepper caciotta, chilli caciotta, truffle caciotta, ricotta delicata, ricotta salata, mascarpone, squacquerone, buffalo bocconcini, buffalo ricotta, buffalo caciotta, buffalo mozzarella (smoked), smoked bocconcini, smoked scamorza, smoked caciocavallo, diavoletto, secret of the forest, drunken buffalo, lavato, panettone, panettone with truffle, caciocavallo, bufalotto, blue cheese and formaggio di vacca.

Each dish will set you back $39.99 and it will be available for both lunch and dinner.

Love cheese? Here are the best cheese shops in Melbourne. Or if you want it cooked, here are the best pizza joints

