Esca Khoo's set menu will take you on a delightful gastronomic journey through Asia

When you dine at Miss Mi, you’re embarking on a culinary journey that takes you throughout Asia to countries including Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Vietnam. The $95 per person set menu, which is curated by head chef Esca Khoo, combines traditional flavours with a contemporary presentation for a meal that excites the palate and the eyes.

Khoo grew up on the Malaysian side of the island of Borneo, and his hospitality journey began there where he worked as a kitchen hand. After moving to Australia as a teenager to study and play rugby, he turned his eye back to cooking and has worked at a variety of establishments including Longrain and Dinner by Heston. At the helm of Miss Mi, you can sense that Khoo is pulsing with excitement as he has the opportunity to present diners with flavours that give them a small taste of life in a variety of Asian countries.

Head around the corner of the Mövenpick Hotel lobby and grab a seat at the plush banquettes or one of the bistro-style tables. If you’re a diner who delights in having a front-row seat to the action, request a seat in front of the open kitchen.

The menu changes frequently based on seasonality, but you can expect starters along the lines of Coffin Bay oysters served with a zesty Thai vinaigrette and an assortment of street snacks from throughout the region. Think achcharu, an assortment of vegetables pickled Sri Lankan-style; fried chicken ribs coated in a tangy Vietnamese dipping sauce; slices of green mango served with jeow bong, a rich and spicy Lao chilli paste; and roasted peanuts tossed in an umami seasoning.

Inspired by Khoo’s home region, the next dish was a Hinava of Borneo. It’s reminiscent of a ceviche, featuring thinly sliced pieces of swordfish in a creamy and acidic sauce and garnished with latok sea grapes. The final main before dessert was a slab of wagyu short rib that had been dry-aged for 130 days, resting atop a rich rendang curry sauce and served with a side of seasonal greens coated in a herby, pesto-like sauce.

For dessert is a watalapan, or a flan-like Sri Lankan dessert made with coconut, jaggery and cashew nuts topped with juicy pieces of rhubarb cooked in hibiscus and sorrel. After the rich and buttery wagyu, it’s a delightfully refreshing way to cap off the meal.

The drinks list features a robust selection of wines by the glass and by the bottle, and local beers and ciders by breweries including Moon Dog, Bad Shepherd and Little Creatures. You can also choose from six cocktails, including the ‘You Like a Pandan Colada’ featuring spiced rum, pineapple, pandan bitters and lime and an Espresso Martini made Vietnamese-style with condensed milk and cold brew coffee by Mr Black. Be sure to ask the servers for recommendations, as they are eager to point you in the right direction of what drink pairs best with the current seasonal menu.

Adena Maier dined at Miss Mi as a guest of the Mövenpick Hotel Melbourne.