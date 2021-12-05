Plan the sweetest stay at this luxe CBD hotel that features a daily chocolate happy hour

Australia’s second-ever Mövenpick Hotel has landed in the Melbourne CBD, and it comes with heaps of perks that will ensure your stay is chock full of delights from start to finish. It’s conveniently located just across the street from Southern Cross Station, making it the perfect stay for those keen on exploring the city and beyond.

The main entryway is through the foyer of the striking 78-storey Premier Tower development, and the friendly staff will be at the ready to assist you with check-in. The concierge area opens up into a grand room featuring heaps of seating and a cafe serving the famed Mövenpick signature ice cream.

The lobby is also where guests can partake in the daily chocolate happy hour from 3.30pm to 4.30pm. Indulge in complimentary treats like chocolate petit fours, churros and mini ice cream cones and sandwiches. For serious chocolate lovers, you can elevate your experience with the purchase of a signature Mövenpick ice cream chocolate parfait. It’s loaded with macarons, wafers, saved bits of chocolate and chocolate whipped cream all atop a few scoops of ice cream.

The hotel hallways and each room are dotted with works from local photographers like Steve Scalone and Sean Mcdonald, giving the space a vibrant and artsy feel. There's an understated elegance about the decor, with marbled black and white floors and countertops accentuated by vibrant pops of turquoise, orange and purple via throw pillows and couches.

For those planning a staycation, be sure to book the suite: the bathroom features a massive free-standing tub coupled with a small table, perfect for a soak paired with a bottle of vino. If baths aren't really your style, each bathroom comes with a rain shower stocked with Yuni Beauty products. Afterwards, it's time to chuck on the plush robes, recline on the comfortable sofa or on your bed made with premium linen and turn on the massive flat-screen TV.

On the second floor, you’ll find all of the guest amenities including a 25-metre swimming pool, a heated pool with jets, a sauna and a gymnasium. Bonus: the pool stays open until 10pm, making the Mövenpick one of the few hotels in Melbourne where guests can swim at night.

When you start to feel your belly rumble, call the concierge to arrange a booking at Miss Mi restaurant and bar. With a menu curated by chef Esca Khoo, who has experience working at fine-dining establishments like Longrain and Dinner by Heston, you’ll be taken on a gastronomic journey through Asia. The $95 set tasting menu features inspiration and flavours from countries like Malaysia, Vietnam, China, Thailand and more.

To make a booking or learn more, head to the Mövenpick Hotel Melbourne website.

Time Out tip: While the free chocolate hour is only for hotel guests, if you’re in the area you can still rock up to purchase that indulgent Mövenpick ice cream parfait. It’s $20 and the perfect size for two people, or one especially ambitious chocolate-lover.

Adena Maier stayed as a guest of the Mövenpick Hotel Melbourne.