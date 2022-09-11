Time Out says

Standing tall on the corner of Orrong Road and High Street is Armadale's Orrong Hotel, a pub that's been pouring pints since 1875. Its 150-year tenure has earned it the status as one of the neighbourhood's most beloved watering holes, and when it shut its doors in 2019, it was sorely missed.

But over that three-year period, a lot was happening behind the scenes: publicans Matt Vero (Marquis of Lorne, Union House and Mt Erica Hotel) and Scott Connolly (Moore St Tavern, Moe) became owners, determined to preserve the hotel's bones and ensure it remained a southside stalwart.

Fast forward to March of 2022, and the Orrong Hotel reopened its doors with minor interior and exterior updates that honoured and celebrated its history. "There was a lot of beauty already here, and it wasn't until we started to peel back the layers that we discovered these hidden gems," says Connolly. "We really wanted to make sure we kept it that way."

Inside, you'll find a relaxed bar and dining experience highlighted by warm timber interiors, bold patterned flooring, leather banquette seats, vintage artworks and ambient lighting. There are several to choose from, depending on your mood. including the bistro, snug bar, public bar, pool room, games room and more.

And like any good pub, Orrong offers a line-up of delicious weeknight specials, including $19 burger and pot combos on Tuesdays, $20 pot and parma combos on Wednesdays and steak nights on Thursdays. The menu here is filled with elevated pub classics, including Louisiana-style hot wings and spicy fried school prawns, as well as pot pies and panko-crusted schnitzels.

For drinks, there are classic beers served on tap and in the can, from local ales to XPAs and lagers. Wine lovers can peruse a robust wine list featuring all varietals at varying price points, and cocktail drinkers have their choice from a list of classics.

