Sunday roast at Neighbourhood Wine
Neighbourhood Wine

The best Sunday roasts in Melbourne

All the slow roasted meats and trimmings to warm you up this winter

Cjay Aksoy
Written by Cjay Aksoy
There's nothing like a warm and comforting pub roast, it's the culinary equivalent of a hug from your grandma. But on a cold winter's Sunday, you might not feel like spending five hours making it yourself – luckily, a whole host of venues across the city offer some hearty, homely and excellent value cook-ups.

So with winter officially upon us, why not make it your new weekly tradition to traverse your way through our guide to Melbourne's best Sunday roasts. Complete with gravy, sides and the odd Yorkshire pudding.

And for when you need some extra warmth, check out our guide to the best pubs with fireplaces

Melbourne's best pub roasts

Neighbourhood Wine
Neighbourhood Wine

1. Neighbourhood Wine

  • Bars
  • Wine bars
  • Fitzroy North
  • price 2 of 4

At $55 per person, Neighbourhood Wine’s Sunday roast offers a different three-course set menu every week. The menu may include a warming potato and leek soup to start (which is exactly what we need in winter), followed by a roast pork shoulder with mustard leaves and a Yorkshire pudding, finished off with a stewed apple crumble. The menu might sound humble, but the kitchen doesn’t mess around. Wine is not included, but the list is as well-priced as, well, the Sunday roast.

Read more
Book online
Estelle
Estelle

2. Estelle

  • Restaurants
  • Modern Australian
  • Northcote
  • price 2 of 4

The Estelle has received a refurb and a shake-up, but we're glad to report its Sunday roast roster hasn’t. Over winter, $50 gets you three courses that could be gnocchi with smoked ham hock, pork belly with a quince puree and a rhubarb tart; or tartare, roast lamb and a house made lamington. The menu is updated weekly and also includes a glass of wine, beer or a cocktail. This is one that you definitely have to book for

 

Read more
The Orrong Hotel
Orrong Hotel

3. The Orrong Hotel

Every Sunday, The Orrong Hotel in Armadale offers a different pub roast special with all the trimmings for only $25. And now that the weather has cooled down, they've cranked up their open fireplaces giving pub-goers the perfect opportunity to defrost. They've got a solid list of Australian wines and beers to pair with your toasty roast, too.

Sarah Sands Hotel
JAKE RODEN

4. Sarah Sands Hotel

Perhaps the heart of Brunswick, the iconic Sarah Sands Hotel has had a major refurb – and lucky for us, they're dishing up Brunswick's largest roast every week from 12pm. There's a weekly rotating protein served with some seriously hearty seasonal sides for $28. And, if you're feeling on the wild side, you can add in bottomless wine for an additional $17.  

Northern Git
Northern Git

5. Northern Git

  • Restaurants
  • Thornbury
  • price 1 of 4

The Sunday roast was brought to us by English tradition, so it makes sense that British chef and owner Michael Slade does a mean one. It also doesn’t hurt that he used to be a butcher, so he gives that meat some much-deserved respect. Meats and sides change weekly, but expect the typical beef, pork or lamb with sides like roast spuds, brussels sprouts or cauliflower gratin with the obligatory Yorkshire pudding and gravy. At a mere $29.50 per person, it is guaranteed to be better than your mum’s.

Read more
Epocha
Photograph: Supplied

6. Epocha

  • Restaurants
  • Carlton

Epocha has been known for its generous Sunday roasts since it opened. Angie Giannakodakis uses what other venues consider the day of rest to change the pace of this fancy diner, and she delivers the kind of Greek hospitality she would provide in her own home. For $50 you get a roast lunch with snacks (think crispy pig ears or chicken liver pâté) and all the trimmings, served family-style. Keep an eye out on their website as the protein changes every week. Book ahead or be prepared for disappointment.

Read more
Book online
The Lincoln
Photograph: Graham Denholm

7. The Lincoln

  • Bars
  • Carlton

The Lincoln might not be your standard pub, but it does offer a Sunday roast like a standard pub. Each week, the menu rotates between chicken, pork and beef, and the meat is accompanied by roast potatoes and heritage vegetables from Day’s Walk Farm. It is $30 a serve, but if you’re a big eater, the regular menu is also available, so you can start yourself off with some cheddar and leek croquettes, throw in some triple-cooked chips and end on some Harper and Blohm cheeses. Book your plate of roast in advance if you don’t want to miss out – the word’s out!

Read more
Book online
The Wolf and I
Photograph: Supplied

8. The Wolf and I

  • Bars
  • Pubs
  • Windsor

When it comes to bang for your buck, the Wolf and I in Windsor howls down the competition. On Sundays, $25 buys you a plate stacked high with meat and veg, perhaps tender roast pork with apple crisps, cheesy cauliflower bake, roast broccoli, a hunk of pumpkin, sweet potato puree, carrots, potatoes and a standalone sheet of glass-like crackling. That’s your seven-a-day in one delicious package. Oh, and it comes with a side order of live music. 

Read more
Book online
Grace Darling Hotel

9. Grace Darling Hotel

  • Bars
  • Collingwood

You could practically hear the collective squeal across Collingwood when the Grace Darling announced the return of its $26 Sunday roast. Grace’s weekly feast is served in an Insta-perfect cast-iron pot brimming with wintry veg and quality meats, such as saltbush lamb rump or medium-rare beef. With its fireplace and live bands, winter hangs don’t get much better than this. 

Read more
Marquis of Lorne
Photograph: Graham Denholm

10. Marquis of Lorne

  • Bars
  • Fitzroy

When you call up this Fitzroy neighbourhood fave to ask what the day’s roast is, don’t be surprised if the answer is a tad vague. We were greeted with, “I’m not sure yet, but it’s always changing, and it’s always delicious.” Correct on two points, Mr Marquis. That particular weekend, this cosy backstreet pub was dishing out slow-cooked lamb shoulder with golden kipflers, a savoury lick of gravy and a bitter note from the charred radicchio. 

Read more
Book online
