At $55 per person, Neighbourhood Wine’s Sunday roast offers a different three-course set menu every week. The menu may include a warming potato and leek soup to start (which is exactly what we need in winter), followed by a roast pork shoulder with mustard leaves and a Yorkshire pudding, finished off with a stewed apple crumble. The menu might sound humble, but the kitchen doesn’t mess around. Wine is not included, but the list is as well-priced as, well, the Sunday roast.
There's nothing like a warm and comforting pub roast, it's the culinary equivalent of a hug from your grandma. But on a cold winter's Sunday, you might not feel like spending five hours making it yourself – luckily, a whole host of venues across the city offer some hearty, homely and excellent value cook-ups.
So with winter officially upon us, why not make it your new weekly tradition to traverse your way through our guide to Melbourne's best Sunday roasts. Complete with gravy, sides and the odd Yorkshire pudding.