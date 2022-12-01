Melbourne
Prince Dining Room

  • Restaurants
  • St Kilda
  1. On a speckled plate there are four open scallps which are covered in a chilli sauce next o a cocktail
    Photograph: Supplied/Prince Dining Room
  2. Inside the Prince Dining Room there is a curved structure around the banquette couches, white walls and ceilings and wooden tables
    Photograph: SHARYN CAIRNS
  3. On a speckled plate there are two betel leaves filled with tartare and topped with radishes
    Photograph: Supplied/Prince Dining Room
  4. You can see into the open kitchen where a chef spoons sauce onto a plate
    Photograph: Supplied/Prince Dining Room
Time Out says

As the weather warms up, head to St Kilda for sunset cocktails, tasty bites and satisfyingly sweet desserts

While St Kilda may not be everyone's cup of tea, the Prince Hotel – with all its dining, drinking, partying and accommodation options – remains a go-to destination for both locals and out-of-towners. Set within the Prince precinct, the Prince Dining Room is bringing laidback vibes, tasty wood-fired food and some top-notch cocktails to those seeking an almost-beachside dining experience. On a summer's evening, the sun reflects off the glistening water of the beach in the background, and the light-speckled dining room transports you out of Melbourne, to more waterfront-friendly cities elsewhere.

In the space where Circa at the Prince once stood, head chef Dan Cooper is serving unfussy food to those after a quality meal beyond the CBD and north-side neighbourhoods that tend to dominate where most Melburnians dine out. The space is punctuated with curved booths that take up centre stage in the restaurant, making for an intimate date night spot or an ideal gathering place for groups looking to share food and plenty of wine. 

Start with a couple of snacks, like the oysters or prawn skewers, and don't miss the blistered flatbread (it comes sizzling straight from the 400-degree wood-fired oven), which is the ideal vessel for scooping up the smooth hummus topped with crunchy chickpeas. Move onto a pasta or protein for main – highlights include the prawn tagliatelle (be warned, when the menu says chilli on this one, it certainly means it) or the market fish with fennel, citrus butter or tomato. 

Sip on an Acland Street Soda (concocted using whisky, vanilla, orange bitters, lemon and Long Rays Dark Soda) as you watch the sunset and catch a cool sea breeze on the balcony, and don't forget to save room for the tarta de quesos, served with wood-oven strawberries and warm spiced honey. 

Oh, and we'll let you in on a little secret: head downstairs to Little Prince Wine for a pre-dinner cheese board or a post-dinner nightcap, and be amazed by the envy-inducing selection of bottles in the underground cellar. 

Jade Solomon dined as a guest at the Prince Dining Room. 

Looking for other things to do in the area? These are the best restaurants in St Kilda. Want something more casual? Check out the best fish and chips in Melbourne

Jade Solomon
Written by
Jade Solomon

Details

Address:
2 Acland Street
St Kilda
Melbourne
3182
Contact:
theprince.com.au/prince-dining-room
03 9536 1111
Opening hours:
Mon-Thurs 4-10pm; Fri-Sun noon-10pm
