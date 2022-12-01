Time Out says

While St Kilda may not be everyone's cup of tea, the Prince Hotel – with all its dining, drinking, partying and accommodation options – remains a go-to destination for both locals and out-of-towners. Set within the Prince precinct, the Prince Dining Room is bringing laidback vibes, tasty wood-fired food and some top-notch cocktails to those seeking an almost-beachside dining experience. On a summer's evening, the sun reflects off the glistening water of the beach in the background, and the light-speckled dining room transports you out of Melbourne, to more waterfront-friendly cities elsewhere.

In the space where Circa at the Prince once stood, head chef Dan Cooper is serving unfussy food to those after a quality meal beyond the CBD and north-side neighbourhoods that tend to dominate where most Melburnians dine out. The space is punctuated with curved booths that take up centre stage in the restaurant, making for an intimate date night spot or an ideal gathering place for groups looking to share food and plenty of wine.

Start with a couple of snacks, like the oysters or prawn skewers, and don't miss the blistered flatbread (it comes sizzling straight from the 400-degree wood-fired oven), which is the ideal vessel for scooping up the smooth hummus topped with crunchy chickpeas. Move onto a pasta or protein for main – highlights include the prawn tagliatelle (be warned, when the menu says chilli on this one, it certainly means it) or the market fish with fennel, citrus butter or tomato.

Sip on an Acland Street Soda (concocted using whisky, vanilla, orange bitters, lemon and Long Rays Dark Soda) as you watch the sunset and catch a cool sea breeze on the balcony, and don't forget to save room for the tarta de quesos, served with wood-oven strawberries and warm spiced honey.

Oh, and we'll let you in on a little secret: head downstairs to Little Prince Wine for a pre-dinner cheese board or a post-dinner nightcap, and be amazed by the envy-inducing selection of bottles in the underground cellar.

Jade Solomon dined as a guest at the Prince Dining Room.

