After changing hands to Darling Group (Higher Ground, Kettle Black, Top Paddock) in 2021, neighbourhood stalwart Stringers has reopened, welcoming a new era of coastal dining following a considered restoration.

The seaside spot has always held an important position in the history of the Mornington Peninsula, originally operating as the Sorrento Corner Store in 1896 and feeding generations of locals since.

Open from 7am until 4pm every day, the all-day diner offers an outdoor courtyard and a selection of indoor dining options suitable for all seasons. More than just an eatery, Stringers is also home to a classic Italian providore featuring a delicatessen and grocer, a pizzeria with an oven straight from Verona, a gelateria and an underground wine cellar.

Darling Group’s Executive Chef Ash Hicks (Circa, The Espy, Tippy Tay) is at the helm of the kitchen, having curated a menu that simultaneously celebrates Italian fare and local produce. Breakfast includes morning starters like pine mushrooms on toast with stracciatella and crispy kale, and smoked salmon omelette with caviar, seamlessly blending into the lunch menu featuring BBQ split chilli prawns, lamb ragu pappardelle with salted ricotta, and classic Stringers dishes like the cheeseburger and whole roasted eggplant.

The pizza process is done completely in-house, from the proofing of the dough through to the wood firing of the pizzas, dishing out the likes of a 4-cheese with mozzarella, gorgonzola, section 28 and fior di latte, and a classic salami, with pickled peppers, red onion, mozzarella and hot honey.

Darling Group collaborated with designer Chris Connell to help champion the rich history of the space, intentionally selecting materials and contemporary furniture that pairs cleanly with the coastal backdrop and limestone facade while highlighting the Mediterranean ambience.

“Stringers is engrained in the history of the area, and we’re so excited to continue its presence and relevance within the community, and offer Sorrento main street as well as the Peninsula, a totally fresh space,” says Nick Seoud, Director of Darling Group.