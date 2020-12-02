The best dishes that got us through 2020

We have a lot to be thankful for this year, and one such thing are the venues that fed us

As we say goodbye to 2020 we reflect on the meals that helped us make it through to the other end. For some of the Time Out Melbourne team, the only exercise we had was the rush to the front door when accepting a contactless delivery of hot food. While for some, it took form in a walk to the local shop sporting track pants in hunt of the perfect cookie.

We've faced some dire times, but we have a lot to be thankful for, and that includes these Melbourne venues who tirelessly fed us when we didn't have the energy to face our kitchens. This is our way of thanking our hospitality industry and local businesses for never giving up on us.

