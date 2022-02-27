Melbourne
Melbourne

Kettle Black Breakfast Hotcakes
Ryan Noreiks

The best pancakes in Melbourne

Hotcakes, crêpes, pancakes and galettes – here’s your guide to the city’s best batter

Written by
Tess Fisher
Any proud Melburnian will tell you our city is the brunch epicentre of the country, and as we know, the cornerstone of any good brunch is a solid pancake. Whether you’re a traditionalist with a penchant for lemon and sugar, or you opt for the most jam-packed crêpe on the menu, here are our top picks for a flipping great time in Melbourne.

Still got the morning munchies? Check out Melbourne's best breakfasts and top bottomless brunches.

Melbourne's best pancakes

Top Paddock
Top Paddock | Darling Group

Top Paddock

  Restaurants
  Cremorne

There’s a reason Top Paddock’s iconic blueberry and ricotta hotcake sells like, well, hotcakes. The oversized dessert comes dolloped with double cream, jeweled with seasonal berries, doused in maple syrup, and sprinkled with toasted seeds for an added crunch. If you’re not Richmond-based, sister restaurants Higher Ground and Kettle Black also sling the signature dish.

Stokers Fine Pancakes
Stokers Fine Pancakes

Stokers Fine Pancakes

  Restaurants
  Cafés
  South Melbourne

An institution since 1977, Stokers Fine Pancakes has dedicated ‘night sessions’ to satisfy all your late-night cravings. For the resident sweet tooth, there’s everything from matcha tiramisu to banana flambé, while on the savoury end of the spectrum you can expect pastrami and sauerkraut, and spinach, ricotta and caramelised onions. If you’re in the mood to share, the crisp pancake chips are a must.

Adozen Adozen
Adozen Adozen

Adozen Adozen

Adozen Adozen takes “light and fluffy” pancakes to a whole other level with its cloud-like creations. The Japanese-inspired menu rotates seasonally and features standouts like honey with Weet-Bix-flecked butter, Japanese Hojicha (roasted green tea) and even bonito-flaked Okonomiyaki.

Glenferrie Crêpe Café
Glenferrie Crêpe Café via Instagram

Glenferrie Crêpe Café

Conveniently located beside Glenferrie station, this simple eatery is a local favourite, adored for its friendly service, reasonable prices, and moreish selection of sweet crêpes and savoury galettes. For the ultimate flavour fusion, pair your crêpe with one of the café’s twenty flavours of bubble tea.

Pancake Parlour Melbourne Central

Pancake Parlour Melbourne Central

  Restaurants
  Melbourne

What kind of roundup would this be if we didn’t include Australia’s famous Pancake Parlour? Boasting 11 stores Melbourne-wide, the Parlour has built a loyal following for its eclectic menu starring pretty much every combination you can imagine: bacon and eggs; raspberry and rhubarb; vegan “chocnana crunch”; and even a pancake lasagne.

La Petite Creperie

La Petite Creperie

  Restaurants
  Melbourne

Whether you’re in the CBD waiting for a show to start, needing a post-shop snack, or just in the mood for a taste of France’s best, La Petite Crêperie is the city’s iconic street kiosk ready to scratch your crêpe itch. Operating out of a re-fitted newsstand, La Petite Crêperie makes to order, so you can catch all the action of fruit, nuts, and homemade sauces being flipped into a crêpey embrace in real-time.

Hobba Coffee and Kitchen
Hobba Prahran

Hobba Coffee and Kitchen

  Restaurants
  Prahran
  • price 1 of 4

Featuring lush greenery, exposed brick walls and industrial warehouse vibes, Hobba has a laid-back feel that’s perfect for casual brunches and first dates. Sweet treat seekers should choose the ricotta-filled hotcakes, drizzled with maple syrup and topped with whipped citrus and vanilla mascarpone, seasonal berries, and chunks of golden honeycomb. 

Roule Gallete

Roule Gallete

  Restaurants
  Melbourne

Owned by a Parisian crêpier, it doesn’t get much more authentic than Roule Galette. Stick to the crêpe basics, like cinnamon sugar and maple syrup, or get experimental with the likes of garlicky Burgundy escargot and the flamingly good Famous Suzette.

Legacy Camberwell
@legacycamberwell

Legacy Camberwell

Serving great coffee and an Insta-worthy menu that tastes just as good as it looks, Legacy is a regular haunt for brunch aficionados. For your pancake fix, grab the Big Stack: a pile of thick orange and ricotta hotcakes, topped with vanilla bean mascarpone, mixed berry compote and your own jug of maple syrup.

Feekah Hawthorn
Feekah

Feekah Hawthorn

  Restaurants
  Cafés
  Hawthorn

An Insta-haven, Feekah is the Elle Woods of cafés - decked out head to toe in pink. After you've snapped your selfie in the rose-covered telephone box, order the rainbow pancakes: a chubby multi-coloured stack accompanied by a scoop of psychedelic ice cream and a giant cotton candy cloud. In honour of all things pink, there’s an option to add bacon too. 

