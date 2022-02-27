The best pancakes in Melbourne

There’s a reason Top Paddock’s iconic blueberry and ricotta hotcake sells like, well, hotcakes. The oversized dessert comes dolloped with double cream, jeweled with seasonal berries, doused in maple syrup, and sprinkled with toasted seeds for an added crunch. If you’re not Richmond-based, sister restaurants Higher Ground and Kettle Black also sling the signature dish.
Any proud Melburnian will tell you our city is the brunch epicentre of the country, and as we know, the cornerstone of any good brunch is a solid pancake. Whether you’re a traditionalist with a penchant for lemon and sugar, or you opt for the most jam-packed crêpe on the menu, here are our top picks for a flipping great time in Melbourne.