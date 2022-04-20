The best places to eat in Melbourne during Ramadan

With their spiced lamb skewers and hand-pulled noodles, Dolan Uyghur Cuisine has put Uyghur food on the map of Melbourne dining. Recognised as an ethnic minority in China, Uyghurs are a Turkic group residing in the Xinjiang region of Central Asia. Characterised by this merge of cultures, Uyghur cuisine is one that is as distinct as it is inviting: heavy on the spices, lamb and hand-pulled, rolled, and kneaded carbs. Must-orders include ahchiq quruq chop (noodles doused in a roasted sesame, garlic, and chilli sauce), the signature charcoal lamb skewers and gosh nan (buttery pastry filled with black pepper beef mince and onions). It’s no wonder the tables are filled during Ramadan as soon as the sun goes down.
The holy month of Ramadan is observed by Muslims worldwide and involves fasting from sunrise to sunset. Fasting begins at Suhoor, when a nutritiously dense meal is eaten to last the day, and ends at Iftar, where families and friends come together to break their fast. Iftar is a significant occasion and will always involve good food – and lots of it. Here are some of the best places to eat during Ramadan, whether you’re breaking your fast or not.
