The best places to eat in Melbourne during Ramadan

From multi-course buffets to syrup-soaked pastries, these Melbourne eateries serve some of the spreads to eat during the holy month of Ramadan

The holy month of Ramadan is observed by Muslims worldwide and involves fasting from sunrise to sunset. Fasting begins at Suhoor, when a nutritiously dense meal is eaten to last the day, and ends at Iftar, where families and friends come together to break their fast. Iftar is a significant occasion and will always involve good food – and lots of it. Here are some of the best places to eat during Ramadan, whether you’re breaking your fast or not.

On the hunt for Melbourne's best Middle Eastern restaurants? Check out our round-up of the city's best purveyors of hummus, falafel, salad and charcoal meats.