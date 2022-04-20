Melbourne





The best places to eat in Melbourne during Ramadan

From multi-course buffets to syrup-soaked pastries, these Melbourne eateries serve some of the spreads to eat during the holy month of Ramadan

Written by Sanam Goodman
The holy month of Ramadan is observed by Muslims worldwide and involves fasting from sunrise to sunset. Fasting begins at Suhoor, when a nutritiously dense meal is eaten to last the day, and ends at Iftar, where families and friends come together to break their fast. Iftar is a significant occasion and will always involve good food – and lots of it. Here are some of the best places to eat during Ramadan, whether you’re breaking your fast or not.

On the hunt for Melbourne's best Middle Eastern restaurants? Check out our round-up of the city's best purveyors of hummus, falafel, salad and charcoal meats.

Dolan Uyghur Cuisine




With their spiced lamb skewers and hand-pulled noodles, Dolan Uyghur Cuisine has put Uyghur food on the map of Melbourne dining. Recognised as an ethnic minority in China, Uyghurs are a Turkic group residing in the Xinjiang region of Central Asia. Characterised by this merge of cultures, Uyghur cuisine is one that is as distinct as it is inviting: heavy on the spices, lamb and hand-pulled, rolled, and kneaded carbs. Must-orders include ahchiq quruq chop (noodles doused in a roasted sesame, garlic, and chilli sauce), the signature charcoal lamb skewers and gosh nan (buttery pastry filled with black pepper beef mince and onions). It’s no wonder the tables are filled during Ramadan as soon as the sun goes down.

Daughter In Law




  
  

A hard-to-miss combination of disco, neon lights and old Bollywood films projected on the wall, Daughter in Law’s self-identification of serving inauthentic Australian Indian food only scratches the surface of this vibrant establishment. A little known fact is that all the meat and chicken at Daughter In Law is halal, though it does serve alcohol so the venue isn't halal certified. With a menu conveniently categorised as ‘from the street’, ‘from the tandoor’ or ‘from the pots’, the food here is the perfect marriage of fusion, fun and flavour. Our top picks include the gol gappa (a bite-sized fried snack filled with potatoes and spices), grilled jumbo prawns served with a biting pineapple and jalapeno chutney and, of course, the butter chicken that is as gratifying as it is inauthentic. We dare say Daughter in Law is leading the way in fusion eats done well. 

Mamak



  
  

The fare at Mamak is, simply put, Malaysian hawker-style food done well. What some may see as a condensed version of a typical Malaysian menu we see as an ode to championing quality, with its specialties lying in buttery roti, tender satay skewers and meals that come out fast and fiery. Its no-frills approach to Malaysian dining sees the venue heaving with patrons on all nights of the week, so be prepared to join the line of keen patrons peering through the window at the roti chefs putting on a pastry-filled show.

Lazzat Kadah




Urdu for 'House of Taste', Lazzat Kadah serves both Indian and Pakistani food as authentic as it gets. Joined by the abundance of quality Middle Eastern and South Asian food along the Coburg corridor of Sydney Road, it's known for both its opulent decor and ever-popular Ramadan buffet. The buffet menu is expansive and exactly the food you’d want to be served to break your fast, starting with dips, soups, and salads, before moving on to fresh South Asian pastries, chicken tikka straight from the tandoor, and versions of biryani, korma and jalfrezi suited for vegetarians and meat lovers alike. A must book and a must-visit this month.

Tiba's Lebanese Food




  
  
  

An institution of Melbourne in its own right, Tiba’s (almost) doesn’t need an introduction. Family owned and operated, a meal at Tiba’s is akin to feasting at the home of a friendly neighbour — authentic and welcoming. The menu is expansive, covering everything from shawarma wraps brimming with tabouli and tahini sauce, to fresh-off-the-charcoal meat platters and loyal vegetarian sides of tangy rolled vine leaves and falafel. The Iftar set menu special includes a hefty list of soups, mixed pickles, shish kafta (spiced meatballs), chicken wings, mahalabiyah (cinnamon-spiced milk pudding) and cinnamon tea. A stalwart purveyor of comfort food, Tiba’s is a need not a want.

Balha's Pastry




  
  

It wouldn’t be a complete Ramadan food guide if Balha’s wasn’t mentioned. Another strong contender for Melbourne’s most prolific Lebanese eatery, Balha’s has been servicing the city with some of the finest and stickiest sweets for over 30 years. Though you can’t go wrong with a classic mix of syrup-soaked baklava, what sets Balha’s apart from the rest is the traditional Lebanese sweets it offers that can often be hard to source on this side of the globe. Expect trays of znood el sit (deep fried pastry oozing with a sweet clotted cream and doused in rosewater syrup), mafroukeh (roasted fine semolina topped with a sweet clotted cream and sprinkled with roasted nuts), and the Ramadan exclusive atayef (a fried folded pancake that can come with a range of fillings, from sweetened cheese to nuts).

