Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

The Firehouse

  • Restaurants
  • Ringwood
  1. Platters of oysters, lobster and salmon on a table.
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /6
  2. The brick exterior of the
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /6
  3. The interior of the refurbished The Firehouse smokery; dining room with dark green and purple walls.
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /6
  4. A line-up of cocktails at the Firehouse.
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /6
  5. A bartender setting a marshmallow to flame atop an Espresso Martini.
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /6
  6. A long dining table covered with a white tablecloth.
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /6
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

Fire up for bottomless brunch or a fun day out with family or friends at this former firehouse

Following a refurbishment, Ringwood’s heritage-listed metro firehouse has relaunched as The Firehouse Smokery and Bar. With abundant drinks, a menu centred on locally sourced produce, and sprawling event spaces including an open-air deck, beer garden and private dining room, it’s the more the merrier at this reimagined neighbourhood eatery.

The renewed space pays respect to its heritage with the preservation of some of its original fixtures, most notably, the firefighter’s pole. Swing by for American smokery-style dishes, with a four-tonne double chamber smoker preparing Texas-style grain-fed beef brisket, bay leaf-brined chicken and chopped hog with chimichurri. 

If you're not a meat-eater, don't fret: executive chef James Turno (whose resume includes stints at Grossi Florentino and Donovan’s Restaurant) ensures that the non-meat eats are no afterthought. The mustard smoked cauliflower holds its own in the smoker, and the double mac hash burger is a definite upgrade to the sad veggie burger you usually find at the pub– think two mac and cheese patties, cheddar cheese and chipotle aioli. 

Over the weekend, you can stop by for a $65 per person bottomless brunch. If you’re hungry, go for the 'big BBQ breakfast,' which comes with a minute steak, fried egg, bacon and house hash browns. The pulled pork bun served with sweet and sour slaw, chimmi churri and fries is also a solid choice. For anyone concerned about clogging their arteries before midday, don’t worry: there is a cauliflower salad or smoked trout bagel available too.

Still hungry? Check out our guide to Melbourne's best restaurants.

Written by Jade Solomon

Details

Address:
253 Maroondah Highway
Ringwood
Melbourne
3134
Contact:
thefirehouse.com.au
03 8820 6253
Opening hours:
Wed to Sun, noon-late
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.