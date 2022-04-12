Time Out says

Fire up for bottomless brunch or a fun day out with family or friends at this former firehouse

Following a refurbishment, Ringwood’s heritage-listed metro firehouse has relaunched as The Firehouse Smokery and Bar. With abundant drinks, a menu centred on locally sourced produce, and sprawling event spaces including an open-air deck, beer garden and private dining room, it’s the more the merrier at this reimagined neighbourhood eatery.

The renewed space pays respect to its heritage with the preservation of some of its original fixtures, most notably, the firefighter’s pole. Swing by for American smokery-style dishes, with a four-tonne double chamber smoker preparing Texas-style grain-fed beef brisket, bay leaf-brined chicken and chopped hog with chimichurri.

If you're not a meat-eater, don't fret: executive chef James Turno (whose resume includes stints at Grossi Florentino and Donovan’s Restaurant) ensures that the non-meat eats are no afterthought. The mustard smoked cauliflower holds its own in the smoker, and the double mac hash burger is a definite upgrade to the sad veggie burger you usually find at the pub– think two mac and cheese patties, cheddar cheese and chipotle aioli.

Over the weekend, you can stop by for a $65 per person bottomless brunch. If you’re hungry, go for the 'big BBQ breakfast,' which comes with a minute steak, fried egg, bacon and house hash browns. The pulled pork bun served with sweet and sour slaw, chimmi churri and fries is also a solid choice. For anyone concerned about clogging their arteries before midday, don’t worry: there is a cauliflower salad or smoked trout bagel available too.

