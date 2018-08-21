Best Café: Time Out Food Awards 2018

You don’t need to travel 9 trillion kilometres for great breakfast – just as far as Camberwell
Photograph: Graham Denholm
By Fred Siggins |
Winner: Light Years

Our café of the year is 12 parsecs ahead of the competition. House blend espresso is earthy and rich, while filter coffee is light and bright, not overdoing it on the bitterness or acidity. There’s none of the snobbery that infects some inner-city cafés here, and the soy decaf lattes are all served with a smile inside the light-filled room occupying the corner of a big modern building. Don’t let the moulded concrete and steel fool you – there’s real fun to be had here, and it starts with breakfast. Chocolate-chip pancakes get added protein (which makes them healthy, right?), and bolognese sees long strands of just-warmed zucchini noodles and vegan meatballs tossed with a sweet and spicy sugo. For something with zero animal products, it’s incredibly satisfying. Miso eggs are an umami-rich scramble topped with sweet seaweed salad and charred corn. Milk bread soldiers complete this OTT but entertaining take on eggs. You can also get a side of Kentucky fried halloumi with barbecue dipping sauce. Next time you’re planning a mission at the Camberwell Market, set a course for this star of Melbourne’s breakfast scene first.

 

We also love...

1
Inside at Duke of Kerr
Restaurants, Cafés

Duke of Kerr

icon-location-pin Fitzroy

It's vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free friendly without being gimmicky.

Read more
2
Inside at Good Times Milk Bar
Restaurants, Cafés

Good Times Milk Bar

icon-location-pin Bentleigh

The good times come with Golden Gaytime shakes, popping candy hotcakes and a dog courtyard.

Read more
4
Muffins at Small Graces Cafe Melbourne
Restaurants, Cafés

Small Graces

icon-location-pin Footscray

Inventive brunches make it a welcome addition to the west.

Read more

See all the winners

Food at Sunda
Photograph: Graham Denholm
Restaurants

Time Out Food Awards 2018: Winners

The Time Out Food Awards lets us celebrate Melbourne’s champions of the restaurant scene – and throw a party to remember. Here is all the winners from the hospitality scene's night of nights.

Read more
