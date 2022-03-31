Time Out says

If a trip to France is still a ways off, embark on a culinary journey through the republic with Bar Margaux's Tour de France series. Each month, Melbourne's beloved Paris-meets-New York bistro will explore a different region in France through rotating dining and wine specials.

For the remainder of March, visitors will get to taste their way through the Loire Valley region of central France. Think grilled dory with fennel, roasted potatoes and chervil beurre blanc coupled with a glass of natural pithon-paille grololo blanc from the region. You'll also be able to taste some of the other popular grape varieties of the region, like melon de Bourgogne from Muscadet, chenin blanc from Anjou and sauvignon blanc from Touraine.

The Tour de France special is available on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 5pm until 11pm, and the April special will be announced shortly. For more information and to make a booking, head to the Bar Margaux website.

