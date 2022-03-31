Melbourne
Tour De France

  • Restaurants, French
  • Bar Margaux, Melbourne
The liquor cabinet behind the bar at Bar Margaux.
Photograph: Supplied
Time Out says

Take a flavourful trip to France's Loire Valley region with this weekly special at Bar Margaux

If a trip to France is still a ways off, embark on a culinary journey through the republic with Bar Margaux's Tour de France series. Each month, Melbourne's beloved Paris-meets-New York bistro will explore a different region in France through rotating dining and wine specials. 

For the remainder of March, visitors will get to taste their way through the Loire Valley region of central France. Think grilled dory with fennel, roasted potatoes and chervil beurre blanc coupled with a glass of natural pithon-paille grololo blanc from the region. You'll also be able to taste some of the other popular grape varieties of the region, like melon de Bourgogne from Muscadet, chenin blanc from Anjou and sauvignon blanc from Touraine. 

The Tour de France special is available on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 5pm until 11pm, and the April special will be announced shortly. For more information and to make a booking, head to the Bar Margaux website

Got a hankering for French cuisine? Check out our round-up of the best French restaurants in Melbourne.

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Address:
Bar Margaux
111 Lonsdale Street
Melbourne
3000
Contact:
barmargaux.com.au
03 9650 0088
Price:
$40 per person
Opening hours:
Sun-Thu 4pm-3am; Fri noon-5am, Sat 4pm-5am

Dates and times

