If you live down the Mornington Peninsula, then this venue in Seaford should be the one for you. Each sauna is one half of the same venue, however, each side caters to different clientele. Peninsular Sauna is for gay men, whereas Shed16 caters to the straight/bi community. There are a variety of events that change occasionally; it would be prudent to ring ahead before arriving, to check what’s happening on the day.

The venue has an impressive array of facilities: large spa, dry sauna and steam room, licensed bar and café, private and open play areas, bondage and kink dungeon, suckatorium, sling rooms, voyeur rooms, porn lounge and the obligatory internet lounge. There is also an outdoor courtyard, which would be lovely on a warm summer’s day.

16 Cumberland Drive, Seaford. Monday-Wed noon-late, Thurs noon-6pm, Fri-Sun noon-late.