Three men in towels in a sauna.
Photograph: Shutterstock

The best sex on premises venues in Melbourne

Looking to get some action?

David Cundy
Guys, looking to get some action without navigating Grindr? You can always go to a sex-on-premises venue. Here are Melbourne’s top gay saunas – remember to play safe. All of the venues have theme nights, often with exotic names like Tight-Arse Tuesday or Bound Kink Night to keep things spiced up. And, just in case you simply cannot bear to be apart from your favourite dating/pickup apps, all of them offer cyber lounges. Whilst you're at it, check out our list of top gay bars and pick-up bars.

Wet On Wellington
Photograph: Wet

1. Wet On Wellington

  • Gay and lesbian
  • Collingwood

Wet is one of Melbourne’s most popular saunas. Staggering distance from the Collingwood bars, it’s busiest on Friday and Saturday nights. With its very busy steam room, a cosy spa and sauna, bar and Greco-Roman decor downstairs, and a cruising maze upstairs with porn lounges, private cubicles and not-so-private areas, you can lose yourself here for hours. What differentiates this venue from the others is that it is the only one that has a 25m lap pool, which is a nice way to cool off. Wet tends to attract the younger crowd. Definitely a pleasant way to spend an afternoon or evening.

162 Wellington St, Collingwood. Mon-Thu noon-2am; Fri-Sun open 24 hours.

Subway Sauna
Photograph: WikiCommons

2. Subway Sauna

Subway is the only sauna in the CBD, and has a discreet entrance on Banana. As well as a couple of rabbit-warren-like mazes with disorienting mirrors and a couple of porn lounges, Subway has a good-sized spa, steam room and sauna, and the wet area is the most popular, for both action and cruising. A chillout video lounge, cyber lounge and café means this venue attracts CBD workers out for a lunchtime quickie. 

Vault 13, Banana Alley Vaults, Melbourne. 24 hours.

Read more
Bay City Sauna
Photograph: Bay City Sauna

3. Bay City Sauna

One of the longest-running saunas in Melbourne, this venue has existed in the heart of multicultural Elsternwick for many years. With the usual appointments – spa, steam room, dry sauna, video lounge, cruise area and snack bar, Bay City is a smaller, more intimate SOPV and is more like your local pub – a place where regulars will go frequently for some R&R. This venue comes with events to suit all tastes and tends to attract a slightly older crowd.

482D Glen Huntly Road, Elsternwick. Mon-Thurs 12noon-1am, Fri-Sun 12noon until late.

Read more
Peninsula Sauna and Shed16
Photograph: GGR

4. Peninsula Sauna and Shed16

If you live down the Mornington Peninsula, then this venue in Seaford should be the one for you. Each sauna is one half of the same venue, however, each side caters to different clientele. Peninsular Sauna is for gay men, whereas Shed16 caters to the straight/bi community. There are a variety of events that change occasionally; it would be prudent to ring ahead before arriving, to check what’s happening on the day.

The venue has an impressive array of facilities: large spa, dry sauna and steam room, licensed bar and café, private and open play areas, bondage and kink dungeon, suckatorium, sling rooms, voyeur rooms, porn lounge and the obligatory internet lounge. There is also an outdoor courtyard, which would be lovely on a warm summer’s day.

16 Cumberland Drive, Seaford. Monday-Wed noon-late, Thurs noon-6pm, Fri-Sun noon-late.

Read more

