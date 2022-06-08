Wet is one of Melbourne’s most popular saunas. Staggering distance from the Collingwood bars, it’s busiest on Friday and Saturday nights. With its very busy steam room, a cosy spa and sauna, bar and Greco-Roman decor downstairs, and a cruising maze upstairs with porn lounges, private cubicles and not-so-private areas, you can lose yourself here for hours. What differentiates this venue from the others is that it is the only one that has a 25m lap pool, which is a nice way to cool off. Wet tends to attract the younger crowd. Definitely a pleasant way to spend an afternoon or evening.
162 Wellington St, Collingwood. Mon-Thu noon-2am; Fri-Sun open 24 hours.
Guys, looking to get some action without navigating Grindr? You can always go to a sex-on-premises venue. Here are Melbourne’s top gay saunas – remember to play safe. All of the venues have theme nights, often with exotic names like Tight-Arse Tuesday or Bound Kink Night to keep things spiced up. And, just in case you simply cannot bear to be apart from your favourite dating/pickup apps, all of them offer cyber lounges. Whilst you're at it, check out our list of top gay bars and pick-up bars.