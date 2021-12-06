Melbourne
A Christmas pack of sixteen beers by Moon Dog Brewing.
Photograph: Supplied

Boozy gifts to shop this Christmas

We've rounded up the best spirits, cocktail kits and beer packs so that you can give the gift of a tipple this holiday season

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier
Shopping for a whisky connoisseur, an aspiring mixologist or someone who simply enjoys a good tipple? Look no further – we've rounded up a list of everything from cocktail kits and beer sets to high-end whiskeys and miniature cocktails that make perfect stocking stuffers. 

We've ordered the list from least to most expensive to help you find something that suits your budget, and if you're shopping for someone who chooses not to drink, there's a fun zero-alcohol option that will help them still feel involved in the festivities. 

RECOMMENDED: Shopping for a skincare fanatic? Here are seven gifts that we reckon they'll love. 

Mini cocktails and spirits by Bevmart, from $5
Photograph: Supplied

Mini cocktails and spirits by Bevmart, from $5

Hunting for stocking stuffers? Bevmart has got you covered. Treat your friends and family to these award-winning 50ml miniature cocktails and spirits that cost just $5 a pop. The range includes pre-batched cocktails by Twister Shaker like the Espresso Martini, Margarita, Raspberry Hibiscus Cosmo and Cucumber Gin Gimlet. If the recipient is more of a straight shooter, you can also choose from a variety of gins by Coventry Estate Gin or vodkas by Cheeky Vodka. Head to the Bevmart website to load up your cart with some teeny-tiny bottles. 

Boxed wine by Hey Tomorrow, from $50
Photograph: Supplied

Boxed wine by Hey Tomorrow, from $50

Before you scroll away, let us reassure you: Hey Tomorrow isn't making your typical box of wine that barely passes as drinkable. You won't find any Fruity Lexia here and instead will find classic varietals from some of the country's best winemakers like Lethbridge and Philip Lobley. Why the boxes? Because the carbon footprint of a casked wine is, on average, eight times lower than its glass bottle counterpart. The wine is fresh for 28 days from the first pour, meaning you can have a glass when you please without worrying about waste. Finally, 50 per cent of profits will go towards supporting Australian Farmers via the Carbon Farming Foundation. Head to the Hey Tomorrow website to browse your options.

DIY cocktail kits by Cocktail Porter, from $53
Photograph: Supplied

DIY cocktail kits by Cocktail Porter, from $53

Each of these DIY cocktail kits by Cocktail Porter are expertly designed by award-winning bartenders to help you create and serve bar-worthy bevs. If the recipient is a cocktail-lover but not much of a mixologist whiz, no worries: the kits come with step-by-step instructions and all of the required ingredients to ensure they'll be mixing like a pro in no time. Starting at $53 for smaller kits like this Espresso Martini gift set and going up to $160 for a massive Martini entertainer set that will create up to eight cocktails, there's something in the range to suit every budget. 

Belles Original Draught by Belles Hot Chicken, $58
Photograph: Supplied

Belles Original Draught by Belles Hot Chicken, $58

From our beloved local fried chicken aficionados comes a crisp, hoppy and refreshing lager that pairs well with good chicken, good mates and good times. While it was originally planned to just be served in-house as a tap brew, the restaurant has canned a few cases of this liquid gold if you're shopping for a beer-loving friend. The draught is bright and full-bodied with notes of tangerine, honeyed malt, and a hint of savoury sage and herbal notes and would make the perfect addition to a summer picnic. Head to the Belle's website to place an order. 

The Espy Negroni, $65
Photograph: Supplied

The Espy Negroni, $65

Legendary seaside pub the Esplanade has bottled its very own take-home and ready-to-pour version of the Negroni. Whether your mate is a regular at the Espy and already a fan of its simple but high-quality cocktail list or you're shopping for a Negroni lover, this bottle is sure to be a welcome addition to an at-home bar. Just pour over ice into an old-fashioned or rocks glass, garnish with a slice of fresh orange and enjoy. The Espy Negroni retails at $65 per bottle and will be available for purchase from December 13 at the Espy and all other Sand Hill Road venues. 

Sober Santa bundle by Lvly, from $65
Photograph: Supplied

Sober Santa bundle by Lvly, from $65

Christmas can be a really tough time for those who choose not to drink, and this hamper is the perfect way to help your sober loved ones feel involved in the festivities. Inside, you'll find four non-alcoholic Dark and Stormy cocktails, a packet of chocolate almonds and an iced ginger cookie. If you'd like to bulk up the bundle, you can add on a Christmas flower jar with posies. Head to the Lvly website to place your order. 

Cocktail packs by Melbourne Martini, $70
Photograph: Yellow Images

Cocktail packs by Melbourne Martini, $70

Ensure that your best mates always have a delicious drink in hand during the festive season with these curated cocktail packs by Melbourne Martini. They come in packs of ten and feature a variety of ready-to-drink beverages like the Espresso Martini, Amaretto Sour and classic Cosmopolitan. Plus, the box it comes in will be super easy to wrap quickly and chuck under the tree. Head to the Melbourne Martini website to place an order. 

Copper Pot by Writers Tears, $80
Photograph: Supplied

Copper Pot by Writers Tears, $80

Unlike most whiskies that are traditionally distilled two times, Writers Tears distil this unique old Irish Pot still whiskey three times to give the product an extremely smooth result. It has won a gold medal at the International Spirits Challenge in London and is one of the highest-rated Irish whiskeys in Jim Murray's Whiskey Bible. Impress the firewater lovers in your circle by getting them a bottle, which retails for just $80 from your local Dan Murphy's

 

Merry Matcha Christmas Gift Box by Tia Maria, $110
Photograph: Supplied

Merry Matcha Christmas Gift Box by Tia Maria, $110

Are you shopping for a green tea or matcha lover? If so, help them bring their favourite flavour into a tipple with this gift set that will give them the tools they need to create a tasty and decadent matcha Martini. The gift set, which retails at $110, comes with a bottle of matcha flavoured liqueur by Tia Maria, a large sachet of premium green tea powder, two martini glasses and a block of green tea white chocolate. Head to the Little Gift Loft website to purchase the pack. 

Summer Boilermaker pack by Bladnoch, $115
Photograph: Supplied

Summer Boilermaker pack by Bladnoch, $115

If you've never had a Boilermaker before, it's a pairing of whisky and a beer that was commonly served to miners after a long day of work. Scottish distillery Bladnoch has teamed up with Melbourne brewers Urban Alley to offer a summer Boilermaker pack that includes the refreshing Vinaya Single Malt whisky and a hazy pale ale. The delicious combination can be enjoyed separately, with the beer used as a chaser for the whisky, or you could drop a shot straight into your beer glass and enjoy them together. Head to the Bladnoch website to place your order. 

Santa's fancy beer box by Moon Dog Brewing, $130
Photograph: Supplied

Santa's fancy beer box by Moon Dog Brewing, $130

Local brewery Moon Dog has put together this 16-pack box of beers that is a perfect mix of seasonal and specialty releases. Some of the inclusions are a cucumber, chilli and coriander gose, a quince sour ale and a blackberry crumble dessert sour ale, among other delicious options. Bonus: it comes with two fancy stemmed glasses that are sure to elevate the recipients drinking experience. If you're on a tighter budget, the brewery has also put together a Chrissy Cooler pack that includes six core range beers for just $39. Head to the Moon Dog website to place your order. 

15-Year-Old Viking Heart by Highland Park, $200
Photograph: Supplied

15-Year-Old Viking Heart by Highland Park, $200

If you're looking to ball out, this 15-year-old single malt Scotch whisky by Highland Park is the way to go. Presented in a heavily embossed and stunning ceramic bottle, this whisky will not only taste delicious but look fabulous on someone's home bar. This product has been matured in a combination of both European and American oak sherry casks as well as a handful of refill casks and has aromas of crème brûlée, heather honey and cinnamon-topped apple crumble. Nick's Wine Merchants currently has this product available for purchase in-store, but stay tuned for online stockists that can deliver. 

