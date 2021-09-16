Don't risk getting grass stains on your clothes or sharing your tasty treats with the ants. Having a picnic blanket is imperative, and while you can totally just use an old blanket you have lying around, there are heaps out there made specifically for this purpose that are thick, comfy and easy to transport. This lambswool picnic blanket by Brunswick business Otto & Spike is super cosy, is lined with a moisture-proof backing and comes with a little handle for carrying. The blankets are all knit in a little factory in Brunswick using surplus wools and come in heaps of gorgeous colours.
Just in time for spring and as a reward for Victorians as we approach our 70 per cent vaccination target, Victorian premier Dan Andrews has announced that you now have a sixth reason to leave the house: picnics. From 11.59 pm on Friday, September 17, you can meet with one other person from another household for some much-need social interaction. In celebration of this modest change to our restrictions, here is our comprehensive guide to everything you need for a perfect picnic besides the food and company. From the best comfy blankets to cute wicker baskets, these items will help you make the most out of this newfound freedom.
