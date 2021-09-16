From comfy picnic blankets to baskets that double as cheese platters, these items will help ensure your picnic is a ten out of ten

Just in time for spring and as a reward for Victorians as we approach our 70 per cent vaccination target, Victorian premier Dan Andrews has announced that you now have a sixth reason to leave the house: picnics. From 11.59 pm on Friday, September 17, you can meet with one other person from another household for some much-need social interaction. In celebration of this modest change to our restrictions, here is our comprehensive guide to everything you need for a perfect picnic besides the food and company. From the best comfy blankets to cute wicker baskets, these items will help you make the most out of this newfound freedom.

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.

RECOMMENDED: The best pre-packed picnics in Melbourne.