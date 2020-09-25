The best pre-packed picnics in Melbourne
Melbourne, we’ve got the lowdown on where to treat yourselves to the likes of chocolate fondue or a cheese platter at your next outdoor picnic
We can almost taste the freedom at this stage, and that freedom definitely tastes like an outdoor picnic. It’s almost time to bask in the company of our loved ones in the great outdoors – sandwich in one hand, hand sanitiser in the other.
We’ve taken the hassle out of buying picnic goods from the same stores you’ve been frequenting within your 5km radius and compiled a list of ready-to-go packs that some of Melbourne’s venues have put together for you.
Best places to buy pre-packed picnics in Melbourne
Earl Canteen
Earl Canteen’s Spring Picnic Share Platter is the perfect option for two to four people to graze. Whether you’re busy catching up or not, you’ll have chicken sandwiches, spring tartlets, fritters, antipasto, sweets and more at your disposal. You can also opt for a vegetarian version. The pack is ready to eat (and even includes napkins) and is priced at just $60. You can also opt for delivery or pick up from Earl’s Cremorne or CBD locations. Order yours here.
Cookes Food
Decisions, decisions. You’re about to be faced with a lot of them with these three picnic boxes by Cookes Food. The Park Life boxes range from a brunch, grazing and Euro grazing theme, and they include delicious bites such as tomatoes on the vine with buffalo mozzarella and smoked salt, wood-fired flatbread with tarama, wild olives, house-smoked trout with dill horseradish cream, and more.
You can have your box delivered straight to the park for a small fee, or pick up is available in St Kilda. And did we mention that they also come with bamboo serving tongs, plates, forks and knives? So all you need to do is show up with your picnic rug.
Each box is perfect for two to three people and is priced anywhere between $120 - $185.
Order yours here.
Epocha
Epocha Carlton is here to offer you delicious hope this spring with its Hope Picnic Pack for two. Priced at $70, the pack comes with a ploughman’s platter, roast beef and mustard rolls, quiche and salads. Add-ons include booze or even oysters so you can be the envy of your picnic neighbours.
It’s only available for pre-order for pick up on Saturdays from its Carlton location, and you can place your order here.
Meatsmith
This specially curated picnic hamper by Meatsmith comes with a selection of housemade smallgoods, artisan cheese and bread as well as an extremely drinkable skin-contact wine, with an optional Meatsmith cooler bag. It's $115 with the cooler bag and $85 without, and it can feed two to three people generously.
Pick-up is available in Fitzroy, Brighton or St Kilda, or you can get it delivered to your doorstep. Order here.
Maker and Monger
Who doesn’t love a good ol’ fashioned cheese platter? The Victorian Farmhouse Cheese Platter for two by Maker and Monger is certainly no exception. Each platter features some of Maker and Monger's favourite Victorian cheesemakers and comes with four varieties of cheese, honeycomb from the Dandenong Ranges, fresh and dried fruits and water crackers. It’s valued at $40, or for an extra $30 they can even throw in a bottle of Pennyweight’s Biodynamic 2019 Gamay.
You can click and collect it from Prahran Market, or have it delivered within a 15km radius of Prahran.
Order here.
Milk the Cow: Carlton
What better way to laze in the sun than with a nice pairing of cheese and martinis? Milk the Cow has partnered with Gin Palace to provide you with the Martini and cheese hamper of your dreams. Sample Gin Palace’s famous dry gin Martinis along with a matched selection of cheeses, fig paste, crackers and more. It’s priced between $150 - $230 (depending on how much drinking you plan to do), and the hamper will comfortably feed three to five people. Order yours and get it delivered to you by clicking here.
Melted by Pas
Picture this: you’re in the park on a beautiful spring day with your friends. What could be better? If you had chocolate fondue, that's what. Melted by Pas is offering three different types of picnic boxes, which will appeal to any sweet tooth in Melbourne. The Spring Fondue Box is valued at $85 and can serve two to four people, or there’s the Strawberry Waffle or Croissant Box valued at $90 for two to four people, or an Overloaded Fondue Box, which comes with all the trimmings and is priced at $100 for four to six people. Have some fun with your very own fondue pot, candle, melting chocolate and delicious items to dip.
Pick yours up in Coburg or have it delivered to you for an additional fee. Contact them via DM here.
Where to enjoy your pre-made picnic
