The best pre-packed picnics in Melbourne

Decisions, decisions. You’re about to be faced with a lot of them with these three picnic boxes by Cookes Food. The Park Life boxes range from a brunch, grazing and Euro grazing theme, and they include delicious bites such as tomatoes on the vine with buffalo mozzarella and smoked salt, wood-fired flatbread with tarama, wild olives, house-smoked trout with dill horseradish cream, and more.

You can have your box delivered straight to the park for a small fee, or pick up is available in St Kilda. And did we mention that they also come with bamboo serving tongs, plates, forks and knives? So all you need to do is show up with your picnic rug.

Each box is perfect for two to three people and is priced anywhere between $120 - $185.

Order yours here.