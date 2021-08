Stepping into this little Degraves Street nook is like an exercise in time travel – find Florentine-inspired hand-made, leather-bound journals, marbled paper and wax seals. If you are not feeling especially DIY, check out the custom printing and calligraphy service.

Best for: gorgeous stationery and fancy quills.

Online shopping: Yes! You can order online through the website, and you'll get free standard delivery for orders over $150.