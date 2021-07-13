National Trust’s Vintage Clothing Sale

Pick up pre-loved vintage pieces from fashion brands like Giorgio Armani and Prue Acton for a fraction of the price at this year's sale

On July 24 and 25, head over to the Abbotsford Convent and peruse a selection of vintage and pre-loved designer clothing and accessories.

There will be a huge range of genuine vintage and designer items from fashion brands including Giorgio Armani, Carla Zampatti and Prue Acton.

The event will run from 10am to 4pm on both days, and the garment racks will be replenished throughout the weekend.

Bring a gold coin donation for entry and prepare to dig through the offerings and refresh your wardrobe with fun new designer finds for a fraction of the price.