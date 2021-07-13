Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right National Trust’s Vintage Clothing Sale

National Trust’s Vintage Clothing Sale

Shopping, Sales The Abbotsford Convent , Abbotsford Saturday July 24 2021 - Sunday July 25 2021
Photograph: National Trust

Time Out says

Pick up pre-loved vintage pieces from fashion brands like Giorgio Armani and Prue Acton for a fraction of the price at this year's sale

On July 24 and 25, head over to the Abbotsford Convent and peruse a selection of vintage and pre-loved designer clothing and accessories. 

There will be a huge range of genuine vintage and designer items from fashion brands including Giorgio Armani, Carla Zampatti and Prue Acton. 

The event will run from 10am to 4pm on both days, and the garment racks will be replenished throughout the weekend. 

Bring a gold coin donation for entry and prepare to dig through the offerings and refresh your wardrobe with fun new designer finds for a fraction of the price. 

By: Adena Maier

Posted:

Details
Event website: https://www.nationaltrust.org.au/event/vintage-clothing-sale-2021/
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: The Abbotsford Convent
Address: 1 St Heliers St
Abbotsford
Melbourne
3067
Transport: Nearby stations: Victoria Park
Price: $2

Dates And Times
