Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Shein Pop-up

  • Shopping, Fashion
  • Around Melbourne, Melbourne
Two women holding garments on clothes hangers up to their bodies.
Photograph: Ronn Lach
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

The controversial fast-fashion brand is popping up in Australia for the first time

There's fast fashion, and then there's Shein. The Chinese ultra-fast-fashion brand launched in 2008 and has become infamous for its exploitative business model, poor quality of products,  environmental impact, theft of designs, and encouragement of throw-away culture in fashion. Regardless, its hold on consumers has remained strong and the brand generated nearly $16 billion in 2021, and Shein is hosting its first-ever Australian pop-up in Melbourne from May 13 to 15. 

Does a Shein pop-up belong in a city like Melbourne that has made numerous commitments to sustainability? It's a harsh contrast to initiatives like the Greenline Project, Assembly Label's Re-Worn program to donate and shop pre-loved clothes and the annual Slow Fashion Market that showcases independent designers making eco-friendly garments.

Regardless, if you're an avid Shein shopper or are simply curious to see what all the fuss is about, you can sign up to visit the pop-up at 340 Flinders Street through the website

Looking for more things to do? Check out our round-up of the best events happening in Melbourne this week.

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Event website:
www.eventbrite.com/e/shein-pop-up-shop-melbourne-2022-tickets-317468034437?utm_source=instagram.com&utm_medium=post&utm_campaign=auigpo220414&url_from=auigpo220414
Address:
Around Melbourne
Around Melbourne
Melbourne
3000
Price:
Free

Dates and times

Buy
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.