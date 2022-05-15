Time Out says

The controversial fast-fashion brand is popping up in Australia for the first time

There's fast fashion, and then there's Shein. The Chinese ultra-fast-fashion brand launched in 2008 and has become infamous for its exploitative business model, poor quality of products, environmental impact, theft of designs, and encouragement of throw-away culture in fashion. Regardless, its hold on consumers has remained strong and the brand generated nearly $16 billion in 2021, and Shein is hosting its first-ever Australian pop-up in Melbourne from May 13 to 15.

Does a Shein pop-up belong in a city like Melbourne that has made numerous commitments to sustainability? It's a harsh contrast to initiatives like the Greenline Project, Assembly Label's Re-Worn program to donate and shop pre-loved clothes and the annual Slow Fashion Market that showcases independent designers making eco-friendly garments.

Regardless, if you're an avid Shein shopper or are simply curious to see what all the fuss is about, you can sign up to visit the pop-up at 340 Flinders Street through the website.

