Looking for something floral? Dragonfly has it in droves. Located on the corner of Earl Street, this Windsor florist has been making beautiful flower arrangements for every occasion for nearly two decades. Browse the greenery parked on the sidewalk or hop inside to view their wide range of indoor plants and funky terrariums too.
Local designers, international brands and vintage treasures: you'll find it all that and more on Chapel Street, a famous Melbourne shopping strip that spans from Windsor to Prahran towards the more upscale South Yarra. The street may have changed a bit over the years, but these days it's had a resurgence of young Australian designers as well as some top-notch bars and restaurants. The list starts at the tail end of Chapel Street nearest to St Kilda and takes you up near the river to ensure you take in everything Chapel Street has to offer.
