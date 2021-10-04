Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
The clothing shop Scanlan Theodore on Chapel Street.
Photograph: Supplied

Shopper's guide to Chapel Street

From South Yarra all the way to Windsor, here are the best Chapel Street shops to explore

https://media.timeout.com/images/105797571/image.jpg
Written by
Adena Maier
Advertising

Local designers, international brands and vintage treasures: you'll find it all that and more on Chapel Street, a famous Melbourne shopping strip that spans from Windsor to Prahran towards the more upscale South Yarra. The street may have changed a bit over the years, but these days it's had a resurgence of young Australian designers as well as some top-notch bars and restaurants. The list starts at the tail end of Chapel Street nearest to St Kilda and takes you up near the river to ensure you take in everything Chapel Street has to offer. 

Plan your next spree with our shopper's guides to Bridge Road, Gertrude Street and Sydney Road.

The best shops on Chapel Street

#140: Dragonfly Flowers
Photograph: Supplied

#140: Dragonfly Flowers

  • Shopping
  • Florists
  • Windsor

Looking for something floral? Dragonfly has it in droves. Located on the corner of Earl Street, this Windsor florist has been making beautiful flower arrangements for every occasion for nearly two decades. Browse the greenery parked on the sidewalk or hop inside to view their wide range of indoor plants and funky terrariums too.

Read more
#201: Nique

#201: Nique

  • Shopping
  • Designer
  • Prahran

Starting as a studio in Melbourne in 1998, Nique has brought its minimalist fitout and clean cut threads to Chapel Street’s Prahran end. The flagship store for this local label is known for its muted, effortlessly cool designs that are both innovate and affordable. Men and women are equally catered for here, with patterns and graphics kept to a minimum.

Read more
Advertising
#217: Chapel St Bazaar
Photograph: Graham Denholm

#217: Chapel St Bazaar

  • Shopping
  • Prahran

The ultimate in vintage shopping, Chapel St Bazaar has anything and everything you could think of. Make your way through the maze of nooks crammed full of goodies. Prices will vary depending on whether you purchase a vintage shirt, a couch, or a garden gnome, but there’s an hidden caves worth of clothing, china, ceramics, memorabilia, furniture, paintings, jewellery and more to keep you digging for an entire afternoon.

Read more
#244: Handworks Nouveau Paperie

#244: Handworks Nouveau Paperie

  • Shopping
  • Arts and crafts
  • Prahran

Handworks is a craft-lover’s dream. This family-owned business sells a huge range of paper, journals, cards, posters, ribbons, boxes, bags, organisers, travel accessories, candles and all the pens and all the pencils you could possibly imagine. The shop also stocks other odds and ends, like cocktail mixers and bath soaks. 

Read more
Advertising
#245: Dakota 501

#245: Dakota 501

  • Shopping
  • South Yarra

It’s all about the casual look at Dakota, and with a huge range of jeans from local and international brands, you’ll be able to find the perfect pair to get that laid-back but stylish feeling. With brands ranging from Dr Denim and Nudie Jeans Co. to Levi's (plus many more), you won't be at a loss. Shirts, shoes, and dresses also feature, but it’s the jeans that shine here.

Read more
#282: Dan Murphy’s Cellar
Photograph: Andrew Knott

#282: Dan Murphy’s Cellar

  • Shopping
  • Bottle shops
  • Prahran

You might be wondering what Dan Murphy's is doing on this list, but hear us out. This is the original store opened in 1954 by Daniel Francis Murphy, who had just realised his dream of running his own liquor store. More than 60 years later, Dan Murphy’s reclaimed its original stomping ground in the heritage-listed Prahran Arcade building with the upmarket Dan Murphy’s Cellar. Returning to the brand’s original location means the retail offering is a little more cellar door than bottle-o – think rare spirits, back vintages and hard-to-find Australian and international wines, with a focus on boutique local producers.

Read more
Advertising
#562: Dinosaur Designs

#562: Dinosaur Designs

  • Shopping
  • South Yarra

Louise Olsen and Stephen Ormandy of Dinosaur Designs make distinctively chunky and colourful resin jewellery. Head along to their bespoke boutique and scoop up one of their signature bangles in a sea-glass shade, a chunky, faceted ring, cobalt-hued dinner plate or a pair of tangerine serving spoons.

Read more
#566: Scanlan Theodore

#566: Scanlan Theodore

  • Shopping
  • South Yarra

Looking for luxe? Modern elegance is at the heart of this independent Australian women's label. For the past 25 years, Scanlan Theodore has cultivated a reputation for understated European class, with a touch of the unexpected. The stores are intimate, quietly luxurious and showcase the brand's unstintingly elegant collections.

Read more
Advertising
#576: Gorman
Photograph: Supplied

#576: Gorman

  • Shopping
  • Windsor

Gorman’s bright, print-heavy wares are a signature part of the Australian fashion scene. Whether it’s a pair of groovy socks, slick leather jacket or flamboyant jumpsuit, Gorman brings some much needed colour to Melbourne’s all-black-everything stereotype. Bonus: Gorman has two stores on Chapel Street – one in South Yarra and another in Prahran.

Read more

More Melbourne shopping

Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.