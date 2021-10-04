Melbourne
Shelves of homewares at Mr Kitly.
Photograph: Graham Denholm

Shopper's guide to Sydney Road

Jump on the #19 tram, stroll from Brunswick Road to Albert Street, and prepare to surrender your debit card

https://media.timeout.com/images/105797571/image.jpg
Written by
Adena Maier
Sydney Road is a whopping 24km in length, so be sure to lace up your comfy shoes for a day of browsing through its many shops. To make your shopping experience as pleasurable and productive as possible, we've narrowed down a list of our ten favourite shops. From the famous Dejour Jeans, where you can get affordable jeans tailored to fit you perfectly, to the hidden gem Mr Kitly, where you'll find beautiful homewares, you'll be carrying home new goodies by the bagful. Luckily, Sydney Road is also home to heaps of vintage and secondhand shops, so you don't necessarily need to break the bank to get the best this street has to offer. 

If you're looking for further shopping adventures, check out our guide to the best of Chapel Street and, if your credit card has been whipped too extensively, our guide to cheap shopping in Melbourne.

The best shops on Sydney Road

#127: Goodbyes
Photograph: Supplied

#127: Goodbyes

  • Shopping
  • Vintage
  • Brunswick

With stores in both Brunswick and Collingwood, Goodbyes (formerly Recycle Boutique) sell your unwanted clothes for you, letting you exchange them for cash or for other second hand goods in store. It accepts a range of men’s and women’s items, and based on the life cycle, condition, quality and style of the piece, and you receive 50 per cent of the profits when your item sells in store. Even if you’re not selling your stuff, you can find secondhand goods here from high-end brands at a fraction of the original cost (keep your eyes out for Acne, Gorman and good quality vintage fashion).

#149: New Model Beauty Queen

#149: New Model Beauty Queen

  • Shopping
  • Brunswick

NMBQ, aka New Model Beauty Queen, is a fashion boutique that doubles as a textile printing studio for local designers. The store's own label is available for purchase, and designs are about as extravagant as the name suggests. Think large prints on brightly coloured leggings, shirts and dresses. Every garment is made locally in the Melbourne studio using rescued fabric in order to ensure the range is as close to zero waste as possible.

#155: Vicious Venus

#155: Vicious Venus

  • Shopping
  • Brunswick

If you're of the rockabilly persuasion, prepare to have your mind blown. Vicious Venus is here to satisfy all your corsetry, creeper and pin-up girl fantasies. Specialising in vintage and old Hollywood inspired designs, this boutique will even tailor-make you a garment for the perfect fit. 

#330: Savers Recycle Superstore
Photograph: Savers Recycle Superstore

#330: Savers Recycle Superstore

  • Shopping
  • Brunswick

So you can't quite justify a bespoke pillow case from Olive Grove of a pair of Italian leather boots from Allegrow? No problem. Savers is home to literally thousands of items for sale on the cheap, ranging from fashion to furniture. It will take you hours to navigate the warehouse of items on offer, but if you come armed with a little patience and persistence you won't leave empty handed.

#351: Melbourne Vintage

#351: Melbourne Vintage

  • Shopping
  • Brunswick

Operating from their Hardy Street warehouse for ten years, these Brunswick stalwarts and purveyors of vintage collectables have opened a new store in the heart of Sydney Road. From furniture to decor and clothing, the new store has a leafy retro feel. Expect lots of '50s and '60s-style dresses, skirts, tables, bookshelves, chairs, retro cameras and even vintage traffic lights.

#353: Tree Top Toy Shop
Photograph: Graham Denholm

#353: Tree Top Toy Shop

  • Shopping
  • Brunswick

The Tree Top Toy Shop values ethical and environmentally sustainable products that excite the imagination. Stock is displayed without the packaging so you can give your toy a test-run before buying. Expect to find puzzles, baby gifts, clothing, dress-ups, games and musical instruments. Owner, founder and mum Rachael Arkovits takes care to ensure all products have minimal environmental impact, are high-quality and are made ethically and sustainably.

#361: Brunswick Bound

#361: Brunswick Bound

  • Shopping
  • Brunswick

The reigning sovereign of independent book stores, Brunswick Bound is packed with art, zines, jewellery, records and all things good in the world. Aside from the extensive collection of books for sale, the upstairs space is often used as a makeshift gallery for Melbourne artists.

#381: Mr Kitly
Photograph: Graham Denholm

#381: Mr Kitly

  • Shopping
  • Brunswick

It opened in 2010, but you’d be forgiven for failing to notice this Sydney Road boutique from the street. Mr Kitly is the creation of Melburnian Bree Claffey, who wanted to reflect the Japanese sensibility of simple beauty and functional design in her own homewares and gift shop. Once you’ve found the narrow staircase nestled between $2 shops, you’ll step into a room filled with plants. In the room facing the street, you’ll find a carefully curated selection of ceramics, utensils and artworks.

#542: Dejour Jeans

#542: Dejour Jeans

  • Shopping
  • Brunswick

It isn't strictly within the specified shopping strip, but no article about Sydney Road would be complete without a mention of Dejour Jeans. From just $40, store owner Nam will help you choose a pair of any wash or cut you desire and then tailor them (for free) on the spot. High-waisted jeans that actually sit on your waist? Flip yes.

More of Melbourne's best shopping

