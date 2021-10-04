Sydney Road is a whopping 24km in length, so be sure to lace up your comfy shoes for a day of browsing through its many shops. To make your shopping experience as pleasurable and productive as possible, we've narrowed down a list of our ten favourite shops. From the famous Dejour Jeans, where you can get affordable jeans tailored to fit you perfectly, to the hidden gem Mr Kitly, where you'll find beautiful homewares, you'll be carrying home new goodies by the bagful. Luckily, Sydney Road is also home to heaps of vintage and secondhand shops, so you don't necessarily need to break the bank to get the best this street has to offer.

