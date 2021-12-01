This year's Christmas on December 25 will mark a time for us to share our joy with loved ones after spending a chunk of the year in isolation. In this case that can also include cosying up to a roast turkey or steamed xiao long bao at one of our favourite restaurants. These city restaurants, bars and cafés are opening their doors to share in the Christmas spirit, and we've included information on how you can join them.

Still need to get a gift or two? These are some great last-minute Christmas present ideas.

RECOMMENDED: Things to do in Melbourne on December 25 if you don't celebrate Christmas.

