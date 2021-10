What's in it: 24 sex toys

Cost: $225

This one's a little saucier than the rest. But if you and your partner(s) are looking to spice things up in the bedroom over the holidays, look no further. Whether you're keen to explore BDSM, want some foreplay-enhancing products or would like to try some festively flavoured lubes, this calendar has a little something for everyone. The box has a variety of toys suitable for both penis and vulva owners, and the products are valued at more than $660, so at just $225 this calendar is a steal. You can also shop calendars filled with lingerie or designed solely for penis or vulva owners at the LoveHoney website.