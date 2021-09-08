Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
A woman wearing a loungewear set by Maeva Sleep.
Photograph: Maeva Sleep

The best Australian loungewear brands to shop

Shop these stylish and comfortable loungewear pieces from homegrown brands

https://media.timeout.com/images/105797571/image.jpg
Written by
Adena Maier
Advertising

Lockdown has been a great excuse to stop wearing tight jeans and slacks in favour of comfortable joggers and loose tees. If your loungewear collection currently consists of ratty old sweatshirts and holey trackies, elevate your wardrobe with pieces from these Australian loungewear brands. Comfortable enough to be worn around the house all day long but stylish enough to wear out to the shops and while running errands, soon you'll be wondering why your whole closet doesn't simply consist of loungewear. 

This list starts with more affordable loungewear brands if you're not looking to break the bank and ends with some more luxe brands if you feel like treating yourself to something a little more bougie. 

Since we've all been spending a lot of time at home, might as well make it a gorgeous place to be with some products from these homewares stores that deliver. Don't forget to set the mood with a candle or two from these Melbourne brands

Maeva Sleep
Photograph: Maeva Sleep

Maeva Sleep

Maeva means 'welcome' in Tahitian, and the modern comfort pieces by this Melbourne-based brand are sure to make you feel that way. Shop laid-back separates and sets made from natural fabrics like cotton and wool as well as renewable and biodegradable materials from plants. The products are shipped in fabric pouches and the packaging utilises compostable eco-bags or Melbourne-made recyclable boxes. Maeva is great for those who want cosy loungewear with a minimal environmental footprint. 

Price range: Separate pieces start at around $40 and dresses and sets start at $70. 

Delivery: Yes! You can order online for delivery via the website and shipping is free on orders more than $100. 

Read more
Assembly Label
Photograph: Assembly Label

Assembly Label

Assembly Label was founded in 2011 as a brand that focuses on minimalist clothing that reflects Australia's laidback coastal lifestyle. You won't find any loud patterns or overly bold colours here. Instead, the focus is on clean and simple designs that favour high-quality materials over adornment. The brand carries loungewear pieces for both men and women that consist mostly of loose-fitting jumpers, shorts and sweatpants. 

Price: Garments are mainly between the $50 to $100 mark.

Delivery: Yes! You can place an order for delivery through the website, and shipping is free on orders more than $50. 

Read more
Advertising
Suku Home
Photograph: Supplied/SukuHome

Suku Home

If you love a stylish matching set, Suku Home has got you covered. While the unisex sets are called pyjamas on their site, they're definitely stylish enough to be worn out and about. Shop the acid-washed jade green, turquoise and white 'Lucid Summer' set or the bright and bold 'Cosmic' set that features tones of navy, pink, chocolate and olive. 

Price range: The loungewear pyjama sets start at $180 and you can shop shorts and shirts starting at $60. 

Delivery: Yes! You can order for delivery via the website and you'll receive free express shipping for orders over $50. 

Read more
Bed Threads
Photograph: Bed Threads

Bed Threads

You probably know Bed Threads as a bed linens company, but did you know that it also sells loungewear and sleepwear made from the same super-comfortable 100 per cent French flax linen fabric? The sets, which come in gorgeous earthy tones like pink clay, rust, oatmeal and turmeric are designed to keep you cool when the sun is beaming down through your window and warm on those frigid winter nights. You can also get soft slips, laidback midi dresses, luxe cashmere sweaters and dressing gowns. Bed Threads also prides itself on being carbon neutral and sustainable, and you can read more about the brand's philosophy here

Price: You can get a full loungewear set for around $190 and separates starting at $80. 

Delivery: Yes! You can order online for delivery via the website and shipping is free to anywhere in Australia. 

Read more
Advertising
Gingerlilly
Photograph: Gingerlily

Gingerlilly

Vanessa Sofia has been working in the fashion industry for more than two decades and previously worked for top-end design houses like Prada. She wanted to create a line of playful and chic garments for women that were flattering, high-quality and sweet but saucy. Gingerlilly was created as a result and you'll find loungewear that ticks all of those boxes. Get the mint matching set made from sustainable bamboo fabric or a satin short and top set that is perfect for summer. If you're not a huge fan of dressing gowns, the shawl with a fur-lined collar is perfect for keeping you warm on cold mornings as you putter around the house. 

Price: Most of the products on the site range from $100 to $120. 

Delivery: Yes! You can order for delivery via the website and shipping is free on orders that are more than $75. 

Read more
Best Jumpers
Photograph: Best Jumpers

Best Jumpers

This Melbourne-based company by designer Dylan best offers elevated casual wear for men and women. The emphasis is on using high-quality fabrics and utilising local means of production. The brand combines comfort with athleisure to make comfortable loungewear that can also masquerade as stylish streetwear. The pintuck zip pants have a comfortable elastic waistband and the legs have tapered ends similar to a pair of joggers making them ultra-comfortable for a run to the shops. The t-shirt dresses are another great option for staying cool while lounging around the house during the summer.

Price: Products start at the $125 mark. 

Delivery: Yes! You can order online for delivery via the website. 

Read more
Advertising
Vege Threads
Photograph: Vege Threads

Vege Threads

This Melbourne-based company is on a mission to design comfortable unisex clothes that are made sustainably and ethically. Every garment is manufactured in Australia using organic and eco-friendly materials and dyes, and a percentage of the profits are donated back to environmental projects. The organisation is a member of Ethical Clothing Australia so you can be certain that the comfy loungewear you've purchased comes from a transparent supply chain. 

Price: You can get the organic terry fleece pants for $169 and the matching sweater for $159. Singlets, shirts and shorts start at around the $70 mark. 

Delivery: Yes! You can order online for delivery via the website and shipping is free on Australian orders more than $100.

Read more
Lunya
Photograph: Lunya

Lunya

While this company is actually based in California, Australia is one of its top markets. Lunya founder Ashley Merrill had a lightbulb moment when she caught a reflection of herself in her bedroom mirror wearing her husband's old shirt. This sparked her journey to design comfortable, quality and flattering loungewear and pyjama sets. If you feel like splurging, invest in some of the washable silk pieces. This wide-leg crop pant and tee set makes it look like you put way more effort into your outfit than you actually did. Lunya even has a whole section devoted to loungewear that is perfect for working from home

Price: The washable silk sets start at around $280. Many of the garments range from $80 to $180.

Delivery: Yes! Shipping is free on Australian orders that are more than $250. 

Read more
Recommended

    More on Time In

      You may also like
        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.