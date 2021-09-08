The best Australian loungewear brands to shop

Maeva means 'welcome' in Tahitian, and the modern comfort pieces by this Melbourne-based brand are sure to make you feel that way. Shop laid-back separates and sets made from natural fabrics like cotton and wool as well as renewable and biodegradable materials from plants. The products are shipped in fabric pouches and the packaging utilises compostable eco-bags or Melbourne-made recyclable boxes. Maeva is great for those who want cosy loungewear with a minimal environmental footprint.
Price range: Separate pieces start at around $40 and dresses and sets start at $70.
Delivery: Yes! You can order online for delivery via the website and shipping is free on orders more than $100.