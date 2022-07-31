The last few years have been tough on Melbourne's second-hand bookstores, as they've contended with lockdowns and the rise of ebooks. But as the cost of living rises and it gets more and more expensive to get your kicks for cheap, these merchants of pre-loved stories are on the rise again. Whether you're a bibliophile after rare books to add to your collection or an avid reader out for a bargain, our city has a wealth of second-hand stores to choose from — and we reckon the ones below are the best.

Looking for more ways to save a buck? Here are 25 things to do in Melbourne for less than $25. And just in case you're after a newer tome, check out our guide to Melbourne's best bookstores.