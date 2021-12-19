Melbourne
A woman online shopping with her laptop while holding a credit card.
Photograph: Andrea Piacquadio

The best Boxing Day deals to shop this summer

Check out these sweet Boxing Day deals from some of our favourite brands and shops in Melbourne

Adena Maier
Adena Maier
If you missed out on Black Friday deals but are still looking to save some dough, you're in luck. Boxing Day is coming up, and we've rounded up some of the best deals we could find.

Shop everything from dress shoes and swimwear to inflatable pools and Aussie-made beauty products. We know how tough Christmas can be on the wallet, and you've probably spent a fair bit on getting the perfect gifts for the loved ones in your life. Now it's time to treat yourself to something nice without breaking the bank. 

Some of these deals even last until after the new year, so have a scroll and start adding things to your wishlist. 

RECOMMENDED: The best gift hampers to send in Melbourne.

Wittner
Photograph: Supplied/Wittner

Wittner

If you want to have a shoe closet comparable to Carrie Bradshaw, you're in luck: Wittner is offering 20 per cent off on products storewide from December 26 until January 6. Head to the Wittner website for more information and to browse your options. 

ESK Skincare
Photograph: ESK Skincare

ESK Skincare

Amp up your skincare routine with these Australian-made products designed by doctors, dermatologists and scientists. If you're the type of person who struggles to remember the order in which you're meant to use the products, ESK labels each bottle with a number to help ensure you've got the steps down pat. For Boxing Day, customers will receive a free gift for a spend of $80 or more through the ESK website

Julius Marlow
Photograph: Supplied/Julius Marlow

Julius Marlow

It looks like there will be heaps of summer weddings on the horizon, so ensure your feet are dressed for the occasion with a pair of fancy kicks by Julius Marlow. The brand also stocks a range of stylish slip-on shoes, boots and work shoes. Save up to 60 per cent from December 26 and January 4 when shopping through the Julius Marlow website

Bande Studio
Photograph: Supplied/Bande Studio

Bande Studio

This Melbourne-based clothing label aims to create easy-to-wear garments that are also socially and environmentally sustainable. The clothing pairs easily with denim or other basics in your wardrobe, so if you're looking to invest in a capsule wardrobe, Bande may be the place to start. From 7am on December 26 until midnight on January 2, save up to 30 per cent off on all full-price styles and an additional 30 per cent on all sale products through the Bande Studio website

KitchenAid
Photograph: Wikimedia Commons

KitchenAid

Whether you're an avid baker already or just keen to live out your Great British Bake Off fantasies, a KitchenAid mixer will make whipping up batches of cakes and cookies far easier. From December 26 until January 9, you can save up to 25 per cent on the RRP of selected products through the KitchenAid website

Manscaped
Photograph: Kai Diaz | Manscaped

Manscaped

Keep your face and body hair looking trim and neat with tools and formulas by Manscaped. For Boxing Day weekend, you can save up to 20 per cent on all products including the best-selling 'Performance Package' that includes a groin and body hair trimmer, ear and nose hair trimmer, disposable shaving mats and more. If you've already got your shaving routine down pat, Manscaped also offers products like hygiene wipes, cologne and luxury nail clippers. Head to the Manscaped website to take advantage of this offer. 

Tuchuzy
Photograph: Tuchuzy

Tuchuzy

Looking to bulk up your summer wardrobe? Tuchuzy offers everything from clothing and swimwear to shoes and accessories, and it's offering up to 70 per cent on selected products on December 26. Head to the Tuchuzy website to scope the deals. 

Off-White
Photograph: Off-White

Off-White

This fashion brand founded by Virgil Abloh is known for offering luxurious streetwear and men's attire made from high-quality materials. Pick up some new threads from the store on Swanston Street on Boxing Day and save up to 30 per cent on your purchase. This offer is only available in-store. 

Pool Buoy
Photograph: Supplied/Pool Buoy

Pool Buoy

We may be experiencing a colder and wetter summer than usual, but there are definitely still some hot days to look forward to. Make sure you have a nice cool place to splash around with these inflatable pools by Pool Buoy. They're perfect for pets and children but also large enough to fit around two adults, and there are so many patterns and colours to choose from. Save up to 25 per cent on an inflatable pool from 12.01am on December 26 until 11.59pm that night when shopping through the Pool Buoy website and using the code 'BUOYOHBUOY' at checkout. 

Sand and Sky
Photograph: Supplied/Sand & Sky

Sand and Sky

If your current skincare routine has too many steps for you to keep track of, keep it simple with the beauty products by Sand and Sky. The easy-to-use products are packed with Aussie botanicals and minerals like pink clay, emu apple and Tasmanian spring water to give you natural formulas that pack a punch. From now until January 4, save up to 20 per cent on products through the Sand and Sky website

