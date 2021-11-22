Shop and save with these Black Friday deals

Get your Christmas shopping done on the cheap by taking advantage of deals across Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Gone are the days of waking up before sunrise to go stand in line at your favourite stores to take advantage of their Black Friday deals. Nowadays, nearly every retailer offers a full suite of deals through their online shops so that you can shop til you drop from the comfort of your own home.

To help you navigate the countless sales on offer, we've rounded up some of the best deals that we could find from shops specialising in everything from homewares, DIY hobby kits, sneakers, beauty products and more. While some of these deals are only available on Friday, several of them are available through Cyber Monday too.

Looking to give someone an experience, rather than a gift? We've rounded up 12 one-of-a-kind Melbourne experiences that make perfect Christmas presents.