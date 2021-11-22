Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
A woman holding several shopping bags that have labels reading 'sale' and 'black friday.'
Photograph: Max Fischer

Shop and save with these Black Friday deals

Get your Christmas shopping done on the cheap by taking advantage of deals across Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier
Advertising

Gone are the days of waking up before sunrise to go stand in line at your favourite stores to take advantage of their Black Friday deals. Nowadays, nearly every retailer offers a full suite of deals through their online shops so that you can shop til you drop from the comfort of your own home. 

To help you navigate the countless sales on offer, we've rounded up some of the best deals that we could find from shops specialising in everything from homewares, DIY hobby kits, sneakers, beauty products and more. While some of these deals are only available on Friday, several of them are available through Cyber Monday too.

Looking to give someone an experience, rather than a gift? We've rounded up 12 one-of-a-kind Melbourne experiences that make perfect Christmas presents. 

The Iconic
Photograph: Ksenia Chernaya

The Iconic

Freshen up your summer wardrobe with savings of up to 30 per cent on products from the Iconic. Some of the items on offer include DKNY pumps, Seafolly beach shirts and silky cocktail dresses by Ownley. Head to the Iconic website to check out the sales. 

 

Read more
Domo
Photograph: Domo

Domo

On November 26, Domo is offering a one-day-only sale on products in its Richmond showroom.  You can save up to 20 per cent on furniture for your lounge, bedroom, home office, dining room and more, and you can also shop homeware accessories and lighting fixtures. This offer is only available in-store, so head to the Domo location in Richmond to access the discounts. 

Read more
Advertising
Myer
Photograph: Kaboompics

Myer

Save up to 60 per cent on homewares, up to 50 per cent on fashion and up to 20 per cent on selected beauty products when shopping with Myer on Black Friday. This is the perfect way to get your Christmas shopping done since you'll be able to shop products across heaps of brands and categories all in one fell swoop. Think coffee machines, cookware, sandals and sneakers, toys for kids, smartwatches and more. Head to the Myer website to get a peek at what's available.

Read more
Sneakerboy
Photograph: Supplied

Sneakerboy

Sneakerheads, rejoice: this trendy shoestore is offering up to 50 per cent off on selected brands and an additional 10 per cent off full-price and sale products. The sale begins on November 24 and runs until midnight on November 26, so be sure to have a squiz of the products on offer now so that your favourites don't sell out before you have a chance to buy them. To make the offer even sweeter, all customers who spend more than $400 will go into the draw to win a $2000 voucher or one of three $1000 vouchers. Head to the Sneakerboy website to learn more. 

Read more
Advertising
Manscaped
Photograph: Kai Diaz | Manscaped

Manscaped

When you're grooming your vulnerable bits, you want to make sure you've got the best tools for the job. Electric razors can be pretty expensive, so maybe you've been carefully whacking away with a single blade razor from the shops. Thankfully, Manscaped is offering 25 per cent off on all of its products from Black Friday through Cyber Monday. Get your hands on the luxury grooming kit, a fresh cologne and more through the Manscaped website

Read more
Advertising
Finesse
Photograph: Finesse

Finesse

After some fresh trackies, socks or sneakers? Finesse is getting an early start on Black Friday by offering a sale of 24 per cent off on products sitewide from on until November 24 at 5pm when using the code 'ACCESS24' at checkout. From Wednesday, Finesse will also launch its official Black Friday sale offering up to 70 per cent off on selected items, and new items wil be added daily until Cyber Monday. Head to the Finesse website to take advantage of these deals. 

 

Read more
We Are Knitters
Photograph: We Are Knitters

We Are Knitters

Looking to take up a new hobby? For Black Friday, We Are Knitters is offering 30 per cent off sitewide on all of its knitting kits. Each pack contains everything you need to knit your own unique garment, including the yarn balls, wooden needles, pattern, sewing needle and a tag to sew into the finished product. Head to the We Are Knitters website to select a kit. 

Read more
Advertising
Calming Blankets
Photograph: Supplied

Calming Blankets

Weighted blankets can be a huge help for those who struggle to sleep due to stress, and now you can get your hands on one at a steep discount using the code 'BLACKFRIDAY' at checkout. For every order over $50 made between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you will also receive a black silk eye mask and some sleep spray. Head to the Calming Blankets website to browse the full range. 

Read more
Advertising
All For Her
Photograph: All For Her

All For Her

Shopping for a Christmas gift but keen on something a little more personalised? All For Her gifts offers pre-made and curated hampers that are filled with fun products like monogrammed glassware, chic wooden cutting boards, bottles of wine and beautiful ceramic vases. For Black Friday, All for Her is offering 15 per cent off sitewide, 20 per cent off on personalised glassware and 20 per cent off on Christmas pre-made gift packs. Head to the All For Her website to start shopping. 

Read more
The Groomed Man Co
Photograph: Supplied

The Groomed Man Co

From November 24-30, this Melbourne-based male personal care brand is offering deals on its range of beard oils, face products and body washes. Use the code 'SALE20' to save $20 on a spend of $75 or the code 'SALE50' to save $50 on a spend of $150. Head to the Groomed Man Co website to load up your cart and start saving. 

Read more
Advertising
Rodan + Fields
Photograph: Supplied

Rodan + Fields

Keen to get into the skincare game? This Aussie brand has everything from eye serums and face masks to kits designed to address any skincare problem you may be facing. Head to the Rodan + Fields website to save 20 per cent off on all products from Black Friday through Cyber Monday. 

Read more
Vatéa
Photograph: Supplied

Vatéa

This skincare company creates products that are gentle and nurturing for sensitive skin, with a range of products that are free from parabens, sulphates, fragrances and dyes. The brand is offering 24 per cent off of the whole range from November 24-29, and you'll also receive a free hand cream with purchase. Head to the Vatéa website to browse the range of products. 

Read more
Advertising
Kmart
Photograph: Supplied

Kmart

Just in time for Black Friday, Kmart has unveiled a huge range of new products. Shop adorable mini-fridges perfect for holding skincare products, projector screens for an at-home outdoor movie night, portable USB blenders for on-the-go smoothies and more through the Kmart website

Read more
Ghost Stories
Photograph: Supplied

Ghost Stories

  • Theatre
  • Drama
  • Melbourne

For Black Friday, you can save $20 on tickets to Ghost Stories, a horror hit that is set to take the stage next September. Tickets for this production typically start at $45 and go all the way up to $150, so save yourself some dough by heading to the Ghost Stories website on Friday. 

Read more
Buy ticket
Advertising
Womanizer
Photograph: Supplied

Womanizer

If you've been keen to freshen up that bedside table drawer, you're in luck: Womanizer is offering up to 50 per cent off on several of its best-selling products from now until December 4. Head to the Womanizer website to check out the full range of products on sale. 

Read more
We-Vibe
Photograph: Supplied

We-Vibe

This brand is probably best known for its series of toys that are designed for couples, and now those same best-selling products are available at a discounted price for Black Friday. Save up to 50 per cent on a wide range of vibrators and massagers through the We-Vibe website

Read more
Recommended

    More on Christmas

      You may also like
        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.