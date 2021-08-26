You can get showbags from the Royal Melbourne Show delivered

The event has been cancelled for the second year in a row, but there is a silver lining for showbags fans

Due to ongoing uncertainty and risks associated with holding events during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Royal Melbourne Show has been cancelled for the second year in a row. This is the fourth ever cancellation in its 166-year history, with the first two cancellations occurring as a result of World War I and World War II. The silver lining? You can still purchase the famous goodie-filled showbags to be delivered to your home.

Have you got a massive sweet tooth? Try the bestselling Cadbury chocolate showbag or the Fizzer showbag. Or if you've got an AFL or NRL fan in your life, surprise them with a bag based on their favourite team. Don't forget about the kids: there are heaps of bags based on popular children's TV shows like Bluey and Paw Patrol.

Although you can't be there in person, these showbags can help you bring a little bit of the Royal Melbourne Show into your home and are a great way to show some love to your friends and family.