Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Run Melbourne

  • Sport and fitness, Running
  • Olympic Park, Melbourne
  • Recommended
Group of friends at charity run
Photograph: Supplied
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

Join more than 20,000 Melburnians sweating it out for the city’s largest running festival

Get your trainers on and get ready to run the winter blues away. Challenge yourself with a half marathon, 10k or 5.5k run or walk, all in the name of charity at Run Melbourne.

Live music, cheer squads and hoards of fellow runners are sure to distract you from the hustle of pushing forward with every step, that is unless you’re into the competitive stuff. Beat your personal best and the best of those around you.

Over the years, Run Melbourne has helped raise more than $18.5 million for over 400 charities. Registrations for all events are open and you can raise funds for your chosen charity through the event's fundraising partner Grassrootz. 

The 5k, 10k and half-marathon races all happen on Sunday, July 25. Register your spot and book online.

Need to get back in shape beforehand? Here are Melbourne's best gyms.

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Event website:
runmelbourne.com.au/
Address:
Olympic Park
10 Olympic Boulevard
Melbourne
3000
Price:
Various
Opening hours:
6am

Dates and times

Buy
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.