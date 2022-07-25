Time Out says

Join more than 20,000 Melburnians sweating it out for the city’s largest running festival

Get your trainers on and get ready to run the winter blues away. Challenge yourself with a half marathon, 10k or 5.5k run or walk, all in the name of charity at Run Melbourne.

Live music, cheer squads and hoards of fellow runners are sure to distract you from the hustle of pushing forward with every step, that is unless you’re into the competitive stuff. Beat your personal best and the best of those around you.

Over the years, Run Melbourne has helped raise more than $18.5 million for over 400 charities. Registrations for all events are open and you can raise funds for your chosen charity through the event's fundraising partner Grassrootz.

The 5k, 10k and half-marathon races all happen on Sunday, July 25. Register your spot and book online.

