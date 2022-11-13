Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Shoes hitting the pavement in a race

The 12 best running clubs in Melbourne

Get off to a running start with these clubs that add a social element to this traditionally solitary sport

Written by
Ruby Kraner-Tucci
Advertising

Let’s be real – getting up early to pound the pavement before work or when you’ve just logged off for the day can be tiring, especially when you’re doing it on your own. Enter: running clubs. They’re social, inclusive and a great way to be held accountable when Melbourne unleashes its typical 'four seasons in one day' weather.

To help you take the leap, we’ve rounded up the 12 best running clubs on offer around the city, with options perfect for those just starting out (we see you, half runners/half walkers) all the way through to those training for a marathon. There are even groups tailored for families, LGBTIQ+ communities and people with a disability.

Have a scroll, and if you still can't find your tribe, check out Athletics Victoria’s recreational running groups and the Melbourne Marathon Festival’s partner run clubs to find others on offer around Melbourne.

Looking for something to do post-run with your new friends? Head to one of Melbourne’s best spas and bath houses for the ultimate cool down, or treat yourself to one of the city’s best massages and a bite from the best patisseries.

Running clubs in Melbourne

Parkrun
Photograph: Shutterstock

1. Parkrun

We had to start this list with Parkrun – arguably the most famous running club in the community. This free, weekly 5km run takes place on Saturday mornings in parks and open spaces across Melbourne. It’s all about creating a positive, inclusive and welcoming environment, so there’s no time limit and no one finishes last. Walkers, joggers and spectators are also welcome, while young runners can try the Sunday morning 2km junior parkrun for kids aged 4 to 14.

When: Weekly, Saturdays at 8am
Where: various locations across Melbourne

Read more
Love the Run

2. Love the Run

This supportive running club caters for a range of abilities and a variety of distances. Whether you’re an elite athlete or just trying to finish the course non-stop, runners will benefit from the in-group coach, post-run cool down and social environment. Don’t forget a ‘Love The Run’ t-shirt or cap to really prove your allegiance. The first three sessions are free and then cost $5 each.

When: Weekly on Tuesdays at 6pm and Fridays at 5.30am 
Where: Clifton Hill locations

Read more
Advertising
Richmond Harriers
Photograph: Shutterstock

3. Richmond Harriers

With a 100-year history, this well-established community running club has a wide offering for beginners to the more experienced (and competitive) runners. Newbies are encouraged to join the weekly Wednesday run, before branching out to the distance or interval groups.

When: Weekly on Wednesdays at 6pm
Where: Corner of Gleadell Street and Highett Street, Richmond

Read more
Melbourne Midday Milers

4. Melbourne Midday Milers

This next club may be considered disturbing to some of our readers. Disturbingly awesome. The dedicated members of this group meet at 12.30pm every day on the lunch break of their city jobs for group training, ranging from marathons, sprints, steps and scenic park runs. For a yearly fee of $20, city workers really can’t go wrong with this group.

When: Weekdays at 12.30pm
Where: The 'Pillars of Wisdom' at the Tan Running Track

Read more
Advertising
Gunn Runners

5. Gunn Runners

This South Melbourne club claims to be “Melbourne’s most social running group” – and with each run followed by a sponsored drink from the Limerick Arms Hotel, it’s easy to see why. All abilities are welcome to join the 3.5km or 5km timed circuit around Albert Park Lake. The first run is free and then costs $5.

When: Weekly on Tuesdays from 6.15pm for a 6.30pm start
Where: Limerick Arms Hotel in South Melbourne

Read more
Ate Miles RC
Photograph: Shutterstock

6. Ate Miles RC

This uber-cool inner-city running club has a focus on the hospitality industry, aiming to provide a safe and healthy release from the everyday grind. The 25-30 minute run involves two laps of Carlton Gardens at a sociable six-minute per kilometre pace, which is completed as a unit so that no one gets left behind. A post-run coffee is provided from some of Melbourne’s best roasters.

When: Fortnightly on Wednesdays at 7am
Where: Maap LAB in Collingwood

Read more
Advertising
Achilles Melbourne
Photograph: Shutterstock

7. Achilles Melbourne

Promoting inclusion in athletics, Achilles Melbourne is the city’s premier running club for people with a disability. Regular sessions are held at the iconic Tan running track, with volunteer runners guiding athletes with vision impairment and physical disabilities to run or walk at their pace and achieve their individual fitness goals. A yearly payment of $30 is required, which includes a running t-shirt.

When: Weekly on Sundays at 8.30am
Where: Janet Lady Clarke Rotunda at the Tan Running Track

Read more
Melbourne Pack
Photograph: Shutterstock

8. Melbourne Pack

Runners at this club get access to a full-time Olympic-level coach, who is available around the clock to help all abilities, from those working on getting to their first 1km non-stop to those wanting to finish quicker at the pointy end of a race. Most sessions include a warm-up, stretching, drills, strides, speed work and a cool-down.

When: Weekly on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 9.30am and 5pm, Saturdays and Sundays at 8am
Where: Various locations across Edithvale

Read more
Advertising
Tanaka Running Club
Photograph: Shutterstock

9. Tanaka Running Club

This community running club operates in a similar way to your mum’s book club – it’s all about the chat and the coffee. The non-competitive group departs bright and early from Carlton, before settling in for a post-run coffee. Regular social gatherings and challenges are also scheduled throughout the year.

When: Weekly on Wednesdays at 6.30am
Where: 140 Rathdowne St, Carlton

Read more
Melbourne Frontrunners
Photograph: Shutterstock

10. Melbourne Frontrunners

This inclusive running and walking club brings together members of the LGBTIQ+ community and allies and is open to everyone regardless of ability, age, sexual orientation or gender identity. Runs take place across Melbourne’s most iconic locations, including the Tan, Albert Park Lake, Princes Park and Footscray Wharf, with post-run coffees and monthly dinners available after some sessions.

When: Weekly on Tuesdays at 6.30am, Wednesdays at 6.30pm and Saturdays and Sundays at 8.30am 
Locations: Various across Melbourne

Read more
Advertising
Coburg Harriers
Photograph: Shutterstock

11. Coburg Harriers

Runners of all abilities are welcome at this middle-distance and endurance running group, which includes interval work, drills and the local parkland hills. The friendly and inclusive club counts Olympic medal winners, Australian record holders and Commonwealth Games representatives among its alumni.

When: Weekly on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6pm
Where: Harold Stevens Athletic Track, Coburg North

Read more
Run Club

12. Run Club

If Melbourne’s unpredictable weather has made you question leaving the house to go for a run, then you’ll love Run Club. With a variety of structured indoor running classes on offer, you can build your speed, strength, endurance and overall health and fitness without worrying about the weather forecast. Classes are friendly, supportive and suitable for all running levels. An introductory offer of 5 classes for $49 is available for newbies.

When: Daily, various times
Where: 98-100 Chestnut Street, Cremorne

Read more

More ways to keep fit in Melbourne

Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.