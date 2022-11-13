The 12 best running clubs in Melbourne

Get off to a running start with these clubs that add a social element to this traditionally solitary sport

Let’s be real – getting up early to pound the pavement before work or when you’ve just logged off for the day can be tiring, especially when you’re doing it on your own. Enter: running clubs. They’re social, inclusive and a great way to be held accountable when Melbourne unleashes its typical 'four seasons in one day' weather.

To help you take the leap, we’ve rounded up the 12 best running clubs on offer around the city, with options perfect for those just starting out (we see you, half runners/half walkers) all the way through to those training for a marathon. There are even groups tailored for families, LGBTIQ+ communities and people with a disability.

Have a scroll, and if you still can't find your tribe, check out Athletics Victoria’s recreational running groups and the Melbourne Marathon Festival’s partner run clubs to find others on offer around Melbourne.

Looking for something to do post-run with your new friends? Head to one of Melbourne’s best spas and bath houses for the ultimate cool down, or treat yourself to one of the city’s best massages and a bite from the best patisseries.