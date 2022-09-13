Melbourne
Timeout

A Christmas Carol

  • Theatre, Drama
David Wenham as Scrooge in A Christmas Carol
Photograph: Jeff Busby
Time Out says

The Dickens classic is coming to Melbourne to light up Christmas, featuring David Wenham as Scrooge

Dickens' A Christmas Carol is coming to the Melbourne stage, and the production will feature none other than much-loved Australian actor David Wenham in the role of Scrooge. Set for a pre-Christmas season from November 12 to December 24, the smash hit staging of the timeless holiday story will be playing at the Comedy Theatre.

A Christmas Carol was the most awarded play of 2021, sweeping the Tonys with five award wins. Two Tony Award winners themselves created the magical rendition: director Matthew Warchus (Matilda the Musical) and playwright Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child). The production delivers striking staging, moving storytelling, and 12 traditional Christmas carols, including ‘Joy to the World’ and ‘Silent Night’.

A Christmas Carol is a ripping yarn," says Wenham. "This production is as compelling as it is surprising. I’m counting the days to get back on the stage in the role of Scrooge. It’s a story of hope, redemption and community. I guarantee the audience will leave the theatre feeling better about themselves and the world at the end of the show. A perfect story to be told at Christmas time.”

The full Australian cast will be announced in the coming weeks. You can add yourself to the waitlist at the official website, with tickets on sale from September 16.

Written by
Bianca O'Neill

Details

Event website:
christmascarolaustralia.com.au/
Address:
Price:
From $49.50
