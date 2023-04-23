Critics' choice theatre shows in Melbourne

It was a particularly tempestuous day in Melbourne, when flashes of hail and cold blasts appeared amid what was supposed to be the pinnacle of summer. Then again, what better conditions for Mary Poppins to soar onto the stage with her umbrella – through wind and rain – and enliven all our evenings with her incandescent charm in what is a practically perfect musical production of the Disney classic?
This musical romp has made its way to Her Majesty's Theatre after its smash-hit season in Sydney. Originally created by Australian-British writer PL Travers, this production is co-created and produced by theatre heavyweight Cameron Mackintosh (The Phantom of the Opera, Miss Saigon, Cats), who teamed up with writer Julian Fellowes (Downton Abbey), and features music and lyrics by the Sherman brothers, George Stiles and Anthony Drewe.
Like in Sydney, this adaptation is anchored by the the effervescent Stefanie Jones (Muriel’s Wedding the Musical, Sound of Music), who plays the famous nanny, and the spirited Jack Chambers (Singin’ in the Rain, Burn the Floor, Hairspray), who plays the happy-go-lucky Bert.
For the unbeknownst, the tale of Mary Poppins follows the nanny as she uses magic to help the fragmented Banks family who reside at 17 Cherry Tree Lane in Edwardian-era London. Poppins takes the two tricky children, Jane and Michael (Harriet Alder and Sebastian Sero) under her charge – who change nannies as often they do clothes – and, through a series of adventures with Bert, they