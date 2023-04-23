Melbourne
& Juliet
Photograph: Courtesy Matthew Murphy& Juliet

Critics' choice theatre shows in Melbourne

The best new and upcoming Melbourne theatre, musicals, opera and dance

Written by
Time Out editors
Our theatre critics spend a scary amount of time sitting in dark rooms, so they usually know what it takes for a production to light up Melbourne's stages. Here are all their tips for the best shows to see right now

For more Melbourne theatre information, check out our latest reviews and our guide to scoring cheap theatre tickets.

Critics' choice Melbourne shows

Mary Poppins
Photograph: Supplied/Daniel Boud

1. Mary Poppins

  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Theatre
  • Musicals
  • Melbourne
It was a particularly tempestuous day in Melbourne, when flashes of hail and cold blasts appeared amid what was supposed to be the pinnacle of summer. Then again, what better conditions for Mary Poppins to soar onto the stage with her umbrella – through wind and rain – and enliven all our evenings with her incandescent charm in what is a practically perfect musical production of the Disney classic?  This musical romp has made its way to Her Majesty's Theatre after its smash-hit season in Sydney. Originally created by Australian-British writer PL Travers, this production is co-created and produced by theatre heavyweight Cameron Mackintosh (The Phantom of the Opera, Miss Saigon, Cats), who teamed up with writer Julian Fellowes (Downton Abbey), and features music and lyrics by the Sherman brothers, George Stiles and Anthony Drewe. Like in Sydney, this adaptation is anchored by the the effervescent Stefanie Jones (Muriel’s Wedding the Musical, Sound of Music), who plays the famous nanny, and the spirited Jack Chambers (Singin’ in the Rain, Burn the Floor, Hairspray), who plays the happy-go-lucky Bert. For the unbeknownst, the tale of Mary Poppins follows the nanny as she uses magic to help the fragmented Banks family who reside at 17 Cherry Tree Lane in Edwardian-era London. Poppins takes the two tricky children, Jane and Michael (Harriet Alder and Sebastian Sero) under her charge – who change nannies as often they do clothes – and, through a series of adventures with Bert, they
Read review
Buy ticket
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Photograph: MIchelle Grace Hunder

2. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Theatre
  • Drama
  • price 3 of 4
  • Melbourne
Listen up, muggles! Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will finish its record-breaking stint on July 9, 2023. After four magical years at Melbourne's Princess Theatre, the longest-running play in Australian theatre will finally come to an end and depart the country for good. If you want to catch this spellbinding production before it pops on its invisibility cloak and disappears forever, head to the website and snap up a ticket. Read on below for our review of the new one-night version of the play. It’s Christmas for Potterheads. Three years after its celebrated opening at the expensively refurbished Princess Theatre, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is taking an apt step back in time with a second premiere, this time of a streamlined one-play version that carves a good three hours off of its original running time. There are various motivations for this. Even for ardent devotees or seasoned theatre veterans, six hours in a seat is a slog, and once killed-for tickets had become readily available. But what could have been a cynical hatchet job has turned out to be the making of this show. The main pillars of the story remain – picking up where JK Rowling’s novels ended, we meet the children of famed wizard Harry Potter as they depart for Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. However, the enduring friendships that kept Harry alive are elusive for Harry’s awkward son Albus, and when he fails to live up to the towering expectations of not just his school but the entire wiza
Read review
Buy ticket
& Juliet
Daniel Boud

3. & Juliet

  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Theatre
  • Musicals
  • Melbourne
It is in fair Melbourne that we lay our scene for & Juliet, a pop-fuelled retelling of the Shakespearean tragedy that celebrates girl power, LGBTQIA+ pride, autonomy and love in all of its shapes and forms. This is Shakespeare yassified.  Billed as the greatest-ever love story remixed, & Juliet is a jukebox musical that asks: what if Juliet’s tragic ending was really just her beginning? “What if Juliet didn’t kill herself?” Anne Hathaway (played by the enthralling Amy Lehpamer) posits to her husband William Shakespeare (Rob Mills). “She’s only ever had one boyfriend, and frankly, the ending’s shit.”  Luckily for Melburnians, the new revision of the classic tale has made its long-awaited Australian debut, where the opening night of & Juliet saw a red-carpet full of glitz and glamour descend on the landmark Regent Theatre. Featuring music from Swedish songwriting powerhouse Max Martin and based on Emmy-winning writer David West Read’s book of the same name, & Juliet has stormed London’s West End, where it won three Olivier Awards, and now it’s here for a limited season in Melbourne’s East End.  The tale traces Juliet (Lorinda May Merrypor), who discovers at Romeo’s funeral just how much balcony-wooing her ex-husband had been doing on the sly. Together with her nurse Angélique (played by the wondrously affable Casey Donovan), Hathaway (who writes herself into the story) and best friend May (Jesse Dutlow), Juliet escapes Verona for the city of love, Paris. The gang celebrate thei
Read review
Buy ticket
