Many of us are lucky enough to relate to the memory of feeling unbridled joy while opening up presents filled with toys around Christmastime. Sadly, there are many children who miss out on this opportunity due to various hardships. For more than 30 years, Variety - the Children's Charity has put on a kid's Christmas party for thousands of children and their parents or carers. Sadly, the party will not be taking place this year due to the risk of Covid-19. Instead, supporters can select and donate the money for science, art or building toys and include a kind message for a handwritten card. You can also volunteer to be part of the fleet that will deliver these toys to children and their families this Christmas. Visit the Variety website for more details on how to donate or volunteer your time.
To volunteer, you must have a valid Working with Children Check and create a profile on the BeCollective volunteer platform.