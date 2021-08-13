Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Urban Legends Melbourne Newspaper Clippings

9 mysterious Melbourne urban legends

Test your knowledge of Melbourne and discover the city's strangest urban legends

Written by
Rebecca Russo
,
Nicola Dowse
&
Cassidy Knowlton
Advertising

From ghost monkeys to inner-city excrement expressways, Melbourne has plenty of colourful urban legends. And believe it or not, many of them are true. With a little help from the experts at Melbourne Walks tour group, we uncovered ten of the city's spookiest and kookiest urban legends and determined fact from fiction. Think you know everything about Melbourne? Put your local know-how to the test with our quiz on Melbourne's top urban legends. 

Uncover more of Melbourne with the city's best tours.

Thirsty? Seek out one of Melbourne's hidden bars.

Looking for more trivia?

Show moreLoading animation

Things to do at home during lockdown

Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.