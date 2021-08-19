A virtual three-day cheese and booze festival is coming to Melbourne

Feta up with your lockdown plans? This festival will cure your blues

Looking to have a Gouda time this lockdown? Well you can have a grate time with this three-day virtual cheese and booze festival by 14 Days of Cheese. Get on the Cheese festival is set to take place from Friday, August 27 to Sunday, August 29 and will showcase some of the city's best cheesemongers, distillers, brewers and wine producers.

It's simple – order a cheese pack for the session you're interested in, then tune into the virtual event once it's arrived. There's set to be ten online events and festival goers can choose cheesy goods from That’s Amore, Fromagier d’Affinois, Will Studd, Section 28 and more, paired with booze from Patch Wines, Starward Distillery, Applewood Gin and Moondog Brewery and house-made cocktails by Conor Jones (Eau de Vie).

Closing out the festival will be a Funky Fondue session, with fondue made by head chef Drew Trayner (Eau de Vie and Cumulus Inc) with a live soundtrack by Phil Ceberano spinning out disco tracks.

Tickets can be purchased in advance here, but don't miss out as they'll be gone in a brie-ze.

