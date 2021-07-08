Celebrate Bastille Day at Bar Margaux with a three-course menu and bottomless Champagne

On July 14, ring in Bastille Day and enjoy a taste of France at Melbourne’s favourite Parisian brasserie, Bar Margaux.

For $90 per person, you can enjoy a mini Martini on arrival and feast upon a three-course menu that boasts mouth-watering bites like the tortellini with fine herbs and jus rôti; a cassoulet with confit pork, lamb, or duck; and a black truffle cognac crème caramel with poached pear.

An additional $75 per person will get you bottomless Champagne from Taittinger estate, one of the oldest Champagne houses still owned and operated by the family whose name it bears on the label. Champagne specials will also be available by the glass and by the bottle.

The drinks will be flowing and live music will be playing, so get ready for a late night soirée in one of the city's best underground bars. Bookings are essential, and you can make a reservation on their website.