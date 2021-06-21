The team behind So Frenchy So Chic are throwing an adults-only French disco dance party in honour of Bastille Day

The team behind Melbourne's annual French summer picnics So Frenchy So Chic are pulling out their flares and mirror balls for a Bastille Day Soirée. To celebrate la Fête Nationale, So Frenchy So Chic is hosting an adults-only French discothèque loaded with French music, plus dancers, fine wine, surprise performances, French bistronomy and a whole lotta sequins.

The six-hour dance party will be spinning French music from throughout the decades, from 1960s yé-yé to 1980s French disco and 1990s French touch. The broad range of tunes means guests are invited to come in any outfit that suits the eclectic music: think 1960s mini dresses, 1970s maxi dresses, bell-bottom jeans and bell sleeves, double denim, flares, tuxes and anything covered in sequins that screams disco.

L'Hotel Gitan, Frederic and Milk the Cow will be providing sustenance in the form of dishes like boeuf bourguignon, bouillabaisse, panisse and waffle Suzette (crepe Suzette, but you know, with waffles), as well as charcuterie and cheese boards. You can even order individual pots of cheese fondue!

If you're really keen on celebrating in style, you can even opt for the VIP tickets which nabs you a private styled space for up to 15 people where you'll be treated to Champagne, cheese, charcuterie and oyster platters while you boogie.

The Bastille Day Soirée is happening at North Melbourne's Meat Market on Saturday, July 10. Tickets are available now.