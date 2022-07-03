Melbourne
Bastille Day French Festival Melbourne
Photograph: Supplied

The best ways to celebrate Bastille Day in Melbourne

Celebrate French Independence Day at one of these special events

Cassidy Knowlton
Adena Maier
Written by
Cassidy Knowlton
&
Adena Maier
Joyeux Quatorze Juillet! July 14 is Bastille Day, it marks the start of the French Revolution and the beginning of the end of the French monarchy. In France, it's a huge cause for celebration. For Australians, it's a bit like St Patrick's Day — it doesn't matter if you're not French, you can still participate in the festivities. 

We've put together a list of the best events happening this Bastille Day, so whether you want to celebrate July 14 because it's part of your heritage or if you're just in it for the croissants, here's where you'll find the best festivities.

Just want the best croissants in Melbourne? You need to go here. Or find out what else is going on in Melbourne in July.

How to celebrate Bastille Day in Melbourne

Dance the night away at this French disco
Photograph: So Frenchy So Chic

Dance the night away at this French disco

  • Music
  • Music festivals
  • North Melbourne

Every summer, So Frenchy So Chic hosts a massive day party replete with French food, wine and music. But if you can't wait until summer, SFSC is set to satiate your appetite for all things French with an adults-only discothèque at the Meat Market on July 9. This disco is the final instalment of the SFSC's tribute to Yé-yé, a style of pop music that originated in Southern Europe in the early 1960s. And to help transport you into that era, the dress code is strictly all things '60s and '70s.

Read more
Buy ticket
Visit this bustling French winter market
Photograph: Supplied

Visit this bustling French winter market

  • Things to do
  • Fairs and festivals
  • Melbourne

Swap your beanie for a beret and head over to Federation Square from July 16 to 17. The space will transform into a French winter market with vendors peddling French cheeses, crêpes, Champagne and pastries. While you feast, live entertainment like acrobatic performances, jive dancers, choral singers and jazz and funk musicians will take over the main stage. Ticketed talks and masterclasses will also run over the two days, including sessions on French cheeses, fragrances and cocktails as well as discussions about the French Revolution and Pablo Picasso.

Read more
Have a dinner filled with French classics at Smith St Bistrot
Photograph: Supplied

Have a dinner filled with French classics at Smith St Bistrot

  • Restaurants
  • French
  • Collingwood

The latest addition to Scott Pickett's growing Brady Bunch clan of restaurants is steeped in the romance of 1920s Paris, from a stage-set salon to please the most devout Francophile to a menu steeped in the certainties of snails, saucisson sec and soufflé. And for Bastille Day, punters can partake in a  $95 per person set menu full of French favourites. Think warm chicken and leek terrine with winter truffle, braised beef check bourguignon and a classic French pear dessert. 

Read more
See a screening of 'Amélie' at Cinema Nova
Amelie

See a screening of 'Amélie' at Cinema Nova

  • Film
  • Carlton

Save the date for Thursday, July 14 when Cinema Nova is screening Amélie, a classic French whimsical romantic comedy. The film follows Amélie, an introverted Parisian with a huge imagination who tries to improve the lives of others around her. Enjoy a glass of French wine on arrival before immersing yourself in this visual feast by director Jean-Pierre Jeunet. Book here

Read more
Try the world's best croissant at Lune Croissanterie
Photograph: Graham Denholm

Try the world's best croissant at Lune Croissanterie

  • Restaurants
  • Patisseries
  • Fitzroy
  • price 1 of 4

Created in a climate-controlled lab, Lune croissants are almost mathematically perfect: crisp and golden with visible layers of delicate pastry. Having a tightly controlled cubic lab in the centre of their Fitzroy warehouse store for optimum pastry-making doesn't come across as too unusual when you consider the fact that Kate Reid used to be a racing car engineer. She studied for years in Paris to perfect her technique, and the resulting buttery, flaky pastries are magnifique. 

Read more
Celebrate with a French-inspired tasting menu at Her Bar
Photograph: Her Bar

Celebrate with a French-inspired tasting menu at Her Bar

  • Restaurants
  • Melbourne

Her Bar is one of Melbourne's newest French-inspired joints, and it's paying homage to that inspiration for Bastille Day. For $80 per person, indulge in a sharing menu featuring dishes like slow-cooked beef bourguignon, oysters royale served with Baerii sturgeon caviar and créme fraiche and a delightfully sweet crème caramel. To really get the celebrations flowing, you can add on matched wines for an additional $50 per person. Book here

Read more
Try a Paris-Brest at Laurent
Photograph: Supplied

Try a Paris-Brest at Laurent

The French bakery has created its own take on a Paris-Brest, a dessert made of choux pastry and praline cream. This Paris-Brest is in an oval shape, though traditionally they are wheel-shaped, with a hole in the middle. Laurent's éclair-shaped Paris-Brest also comes topped with a French flag made of white chocolate. It's only available for a few days (July 6 to 14), so don't wait too long to snap up a few of these delicious pastries. 

Just after the pastries?

Recommended
