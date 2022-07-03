Every summer, So Frenchy So Chic hosts a massive day party replete with French food, wine and music. But if you can't wait until summer, SFSC is set to satiate your appetite for all things French with an adults-only discothèque at the Meat Market on July 9. This disco is the final instalment of the SFSC's tribute to Yé-yé, a style of pop music that originated in Southern Europe in the early 1960s. And to help transport you into that era, the dress code is strictly all things '60s and '70s.
Joyeux Quatorze Juillet! July 14 is Bastille Day, it marks the start of the French Revolution and the beginning of the end of the French monarchy. In France, it's a huge cause for celebration. For Australians, it's a bit like St Patrick's Day — it doesn't matter if you're not French, you can still participate in the festivities.
We've put together a list of the best events happening this Bastille Day, so whether you want to celebrate July 14 because it's part of your heritage or if you're just in it for the croissants, here's where you'll find the best festivities.