Joyeux Quatorze Juillet! July 14 is Bastille Day, it marks the start of the French Revolution and the beginning of the end of the French monarchy. In France, it's a huge cause for celebration. For Australians, it's a bit like St Patrick's Day — it doesn't matter if you're not French, you can still participate in the festivities.

We've put together a list of the best events happening this Bastille Day, so whether you want to celebrate July 14 because it's part of your heritage or if you're just in it for the croissants, here's where you'll find the best festivities.

