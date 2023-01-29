Time Out says

It's been an incredible year for Lego fans, with a new Lego Certified Store popping up in Melbourne Central and Ryan 'the Brickman' McNaught's The Bricktionary hitting shelves. All good things come in threes, so from September 3, Melbourne Museum will host an exhibition inspired by McNaught's new book filled with creative builds and insider tips.

There will be six interactive build zones to explore, including four that are brand new. See if you can design a model that's capable of surviving an earthquake, invent your own Lego brick robot, take a walk through the imaginations of the Brickman team and see more than 150 models from the book, including some never-before-seen builds.

The exhibition will run daily until January 29, and non-member tickets start at $17.50 for children and $27.50 for adults. If you're a museum member, tickets start at $14 for children and $22 for adults. Learn more at the Melbourne Museum website.

