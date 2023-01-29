Melbourne
Bricktionary

  • Things to do, Exhibitions
  • Melbourne Museum, Carlton
A small child playing with legos.
Photograph: Melbourne Museum
Time Out says

Explore six build zones and check out never-before-seen creations from 'Lego Masters Australia' and the Brickman team

It's been an incredible year for Lego fans, with a new Lego Certified Store popping up in Melbourne Central and Ryan 'the Brickman' McNaught's The Bricktionary hitting shelves. All good things come in threes, so from September 3, Melbourne Museum will host an exhibition inspired by McNaught's new book filled with creative builds and insider tips. 

There will be six interactive build zones to explore, including four that are brand new. See if you can design a model that's capable of surviving an earthquake, invent your own Lego brick robot, take a walk through the imaginations of the Brickman team and see more than 150 models from the book, including some never-before-seen builds.

The exhibition will run daily until January 29, and non-member tickets start at $17.50 for children and $27.50 for adults. If you're a museum member, tickets start at $14 for children and $22 for adults. Learn more at the Melbourne Museum website

After some high-quality toys? Here are the best local toy shops in Melbourne.

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Event website:
museumsvictoria.com.au/melbournemuseum/whats-on/bricktionary/
Address:
Melbourne Museum
11 Nicholson St
Carlton
Melbourne
3053
Price:
$14-$22
Opening hours:
Daily, 9am-5pm

