Budburst Wine Festival

Three people stand around a wine barrel with a wine maker pouring wine from the barrel into their glasses
Photograph: Supplied/Budburst Wine Festival
Spend an entire weekend meeting some of the makers of Australia’s coolest wine region

Budburst is the annual celebration of the Macedon Ranges’ best family-owned and small-batch wineries, giving festival-goers the chance to get a behind-the-scenes look at what goes on in Australia’s coolest wine region.

Budburst will be happening over three days for the first time ever, kicking off on Friday, November 18 with Budburst Blooms, which will showcase artisanal ‘off-the-beaten-track’ winemakers across three locations: Lancefield Lodge in Lancefield, Victoria Hotel in Woodend and Piper Street Wine Co. in Kyneton. What will follow is a weekend of wine tastings, local food, art shows and live music, happening from across Saturday and Sunday, featuring over 25 Macedon Ranges winemakers.

You can choose to take your own car along the quaint roads of the region, or jump on the Budburst Hoppa Bus and visit up to five wineries on two dedicated hop-on/hop-off routes, covering Daylesford, Kyneton, Trentham and Lancefield. 

Festival tickets start from $30 for Budburst Blooms, with a price of $59 for a one-day weekend ticket and $95 for a two-day ticket, both with complimentary entry to Budburst Blooms. Each ticket covers entry, a tasting glass to keep and a $20 voucher that can be spent at participating cellar doors (more wine, anyone?). 

If you’re keen to jump on the Budburst Hoppa Bus, a ticket is $50 per person, per day. To grab your ticket for the festival and Hoppa bus, head to the budburst website

Written by
Sanam Goodman

Details

Event website:
www.macedonrangeswineandfoodfest.com.au/
Address:
Opening hours:
10am-5pm
