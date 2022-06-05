Melbourne
Cat Lovers Show

  • Things to do, Expos and conventions
  • Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre, South Wharf
  • Recommended
Time Out says

Calling all feline fanatics, this fun expo all about cats is fur real

The most paw-sitively meow-nificent thing has happened: after a three-year hiatus, the animal-lovers from the Dog Lovers Show are bringing back the Cat Lovers Show, set to hit the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre on June 4 and 5. 

For cat owners, the cat show will be the purr-fect opportunity to meet fellow crazy cat people, and for aspiring cat owners, the event will be a great chance to live vicariously through those lucky enough to have a furry pal in their lives. 

The two-day expo will feature more than 300 beautiful kitties from more than 30 breeds, and punters can meet and greet all of them and learn more about the lifestyle requirements, temperament and characteristics of each cat. There will also be opportunities to chat with renowned animal experts to get essential tips on feline behaviour, nutrition, enrichment and breed selection. 

One of the main objectives of the show will be to raise awareness for cat rescue and to work closely with shelters across the country to drive adoptions and increase education about responsible cat ownership. There will be a number of stalls hosted by rescue groups to help cute felines find their fur-ever homes, and you can get assistance finding the perfect breed for your lifestyle at the Purrfect Match Zone. 

The PETstock Stage will be hosting a number of high profile guests (in previous years Dr Katrina Warren, Dr Chris Brown, Kelly Gill, Rose Horton and the new Bondi Vet Dr Danni Dusek has been featured). You can also expect a large number of exhibitors showcasing products and toys especially suited to your furry friend. 

For more information or to purchase your tickets, head to the website

Looking for more things to do? Check out our round-up of the best things happening in Melbourne this week.

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Event website:
catloversshow.com.au/melbourne
Address:
Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre
1 Convention Centre Pl
South Wharf
Melbourne
3006
Contact:
www.mcec.com.au
03 9235 8000
Transport:
Nearby stations: Flinders Street; Southern Cross
Price:
from $32.50

Dates and times

Buy
