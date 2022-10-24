Time Out says

Here are just some of the Melbourne spots you can check out to celebrate this glorious day

A whole day dedicated to Champagne? Sounds too good to be true, but it isn’t. Champagne Day is the one day of the year when people across the globe all come together to celebrate the delicious drop heralding from the French wine region of the same name.

Celebrating Champagne Day is as simple and enjoyable as it gets: all you need to do is enjoy a glass or share a bottle of Champagne on Friday, October 28, with plenty of events on offer.

The Champagne Bureau Australia has officially announced its list of the best restaurants and bars across Victoria to enjoy Champagne, based on advice from some of Australia’s top Champagne professionals (yes, that’s an official title). This list includes the likes of Bar Margaux, France-Soir, Masani, Gimlet at Cavendish House, Audrey's, Marion and QT Rooftop Bar.

Globally, Australia is ranked the sixth largest export market for Champagne, and we imported nearly ten million bottles of Champagne in 2021. If you’re one of the many keen Champagne drinkers responsible for this, be sure to make a booking at one of the many spots slinging Champagne on Friday.

