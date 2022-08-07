Time Out says

Catch up with RuPaul's legendary legends and local queens in this weekend-long celebration of all things drag

It's not every day you get the chance to rub shoulder pads with a drag superstar. But an entire flock of queens? That's basically unheard of — and will be exactly what's on offer at the inaugural DragExpo, running from August 5 to 7 at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre.

The whole thing kicks off on the evening of August 5, with a star-studded opening gala at the Plenary Theatre. Then, from August 6 to 7, visitors to the expo can meet the stars of RuPaul's Drag Race, meet local drag legends, enjoy panels and tutorials, shop 'til they drop, sit in on runway sessions and take part in meet and greets.

The line-up is packed with both local and international stars, including Detox from Drag Race US, Art Simone from Drag Race Down Under, Scarlet Envy from RuPaul's Drag Race and Dollya Black from Dragula. You can find the full roster here.

"This is our first-ever DragExpo, and it is already shaping up to be an epic, super flamboyant, jam-packed event," says Stephen Craddock, the director of Itdevents. "DragExpo will truly shine a light on our colourful world."

To buy tickets, head to the DragExpo website.