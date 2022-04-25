Looking for drag queens, drag kings, cabaret or something else entirely? Here are some of the best shows in town

It comes as no surprise that the drag scene is absolutely popping off right now, in large thanks to the one and only Ru Paul’s Drag Race. With dozens of seasons spanning across multiple countries, the fandom for Ru Paul is at a fever pitch. Now that Australia’s borders are back open, there are plenty of international queens coming over to tour – but don't forget to show our local queens some love, too.

While every show is different, the environment is usually much the same; the screeching and screaming as you walk through the venue, the roar of laughter accompanied by a "YAS QUEEN!" to welcome you to the bar and a roster of fabulously dressed queens. Melbourne's drag scene is hotter than ever, so if you're eager to pop down to your local and check it out for yourself, we've rounded up a few of our top picks below.