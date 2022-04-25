Go for: your new hype team.
Mollie's is an institution. Every Friday, this bar and diner shows the latest episode of Ru Paul’s Drag Race over two different sittings. You can sit and enjoy with a juicy parma and cheer for your favourite queen as they battle in a lip-sync for their lives – can you think of anything better? To top it off, Mollie's also support baby drag performers who are just starting out in the industry, as well as offering Drag Roulette sessions on Sundays with $30 bottomless Mimosas.