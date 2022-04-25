Melbourne
A drag queen dressed as the statue of liberty.
Photograph: Supplied

The best drag shows in Melbourne

Looking for drag queens, drag kings, cabaret or something else entirely? Here are some of the best shows in town

Written by Leah Hulst
It comes as no surprise that the drag scene is absolutely popping off right now, in large thanks to the one and only Ru Paul’s Drag Race. With dozens of seasons spanning across multiple countries, the fandom for Ru Paul is at a fever pitch. Now that Australia’s borders are back open, there are plenty of international queens coming over to tour – but don't forget to show our local queens some love, too. 

While every show is different, the environment is usually much the same; the screeching and screaming as you walk through the venue, the roar of laughter accompanied by a "YAS QUEEN!" to welcome you to the bar and a roster of fabulously dressed queens. Melbourne's drag scene is hotter than ever, so if you're eager to pop down to your local and check it out for yourself, we've rounded up a few of our top picks below. 

Mollie's Bar and Diner
Photograph: @molliesbaranddiner

Mollie's Bar and Diner

Go for: your new hype team.

Mollie's is an institution.  Every Friday, this bar and diner shows the latest episode of Ru Paul’s Drag Race over two different sittings. You can sit and enjoy with a juicy parma and cheer for your favourite queen as they battle in a lip-sync for their lives – can you think of anything better? To top it off, Mollie's also support baby drag performers who are just starting out in the industry, as well as offering Drag Roulette sessions on Sundays with $30 bottomless Mimosas. 

Vau D'vile
Photograph: Supplied

Vau D'vile

  • Bars
  • Fitzroy

Go for: tasty food and an even tastier performance. 

This is the place you want to go with a large group of friends. It caters for large groups, making it perfect for hen’s parties, birthdays or just a big night out with your mates. Grab a seat and scoff down a delicious dinner and even tastier drinks, all via table service. All you have to do is sit back and enjoy the show.  

Pride of our Footscray Community Bar
Photograph: Dean Acuri

Pride of our Footscray Community Bar

  • Bars
  • Gay bars
  • Footscray

Go for: a community-run and loving space.

Let’s head to the west and soak up the fabulous energy of Footscray.  Established in 2018, the purpose of Pride of our Footscray is to serve as a safe and inclusive space to support the LGBTQIA+ community. It's a rager most nights of the week, with events like drag bingo, the trans showgirls variety show, burlesque sessions and ‘dragstrology’ – a comedy drag night where no star sign is safe. 

 

 

Nevermind Bar

Nevermind Bar

  • Bars
  • Hawthorn

Go For: the pub feels and a big belly laugh.

Never Mind Bar has been a part of Melbourne's late-night scene since the late '90s, and that's likely partly due to its warm 'home away from home' vibe. It offers live music; comedy shows and drag bingo every Tuesday night. Sit down, grab a drink and prepare to be entertained by a fabulous drag queen. Could it get any better? Well, yes – on Tuesdays, you can get $10 pizzas. 

 

The 86
Photograph: Supplied

The 86

  • Bars
  • Fitzroy

Go for: the variety of showmanship.

I’ve spent some great nights at the 86, and after reading this, you likely will too. It hosts a variety of shows, from comedy show 'Fellas in Frocks' to burlesque shows and lip-sync battles, and the lovely barstaff will serve up a delicious cocktail while you laugh your way through the night.

Sircuit Bar
Photograph: Graham Denholm

Sircuit Bar

  • Gay and lesbian
  • Fitzroy

Go for: the heart and home of drag. 

Located on bustling Smith Street, Sircuit Bar is another icon of Melbourne's drag scene. It offers live performances throughout the week, including 'Hey Henny' on Thursdays and 'Showtime with the Sisters' on Fridays. Honourable mention does to 'Nugg Life' on Wednesdays, where you can partake in cheap bevvies, free pool, and – best of all – free chicken nuggets. 

 

The Smith Prahran
Photograph: @thesmithprahran

The Smith Prahran

  • Restaurants
  • Prahran

Go for: sassy south-side queens. 

Don’t worry, south-siders – there are drag shows in your neck of the woods, too! The Smith Prahran boasts a bottomless drag brunch – yes, you read that correctly. $69 for two hours of Spritzes, delicious brunch dishes and a drag show? Sliving! 

DT's Hotel
Photograph: Miss Candee

DT's Hotel

  • Gay and lesbian
  • Richmond

Go for: drag royalty. 

Located in Richmond, DT’s Hotel is the home of the divas Miss Candee, Laura Gravity and Suzie Ridge. Their three-woman show was placed on hold due to the pandemic, but they’re back, baby! Expect new routines but the same fabulous Diva’s; you’re in for a great show followed by a boogie on the d-floor. 

 

