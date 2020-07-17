Elsternwick area guide

Discover fun things to do, brilliant bars and restaurants for all budgets with our insider guide to Elsternwick

During isolation...

A lot of the great businesses in Elsternwick can't trade as normal at the moment, so be sure you support them however you can. Many offer takeaway or have online shops, and you can help them survive the strange times we are living in.

Nestled between St Kilda and Caulfield is the thriving suburb of Elsternwick. It is one of Melbourne’s older suburbs – Elsternwick Post Office opened in 1860, four decades before Federation. Today, Elsternwick is home to numerous cafés, restaurants and bars, as well as one of Melbourne’s oldest and most beloved cinemas. It has a rich and diverse history and is home to many members of Melbourne’s extensive Jewish community.

The ABC had its Melbourne headquarters in Elsternwick from the 1950s until the Southbank building opened in 2017.

What's Elsternwick known for?

Whether you are after great eats, a night out in an elegant and dimly lit bar, a historical tour of a grand, 19th-century mansion or a film at a Victorian-era cinema, Elsternwick and neighbouring Ripponlea are great places to find yourself. The main shopping area of Elsternwick is Glen Huntly Road, with Glen Eira Road a secondary shopping strip. Glen Huntly Road is where you'll find numerous Jewish food outlets, such as delis and bakeries, as well as plenty of restaurants and clothing and homewares shops.

Why do the locals love it?

We talked to Rapha Tamir, the marketing manager of Elsternwick's gorgeous Classic Cinemas (his parents bought the venue in 1997). He grew up in the area and still lives just a ten-minute walk from the picture house. "I am Jewish, and one of the things that I loved growing up in Glen Huntly Road is the community feel," he says.

How do I get to Elsternwick?

The suburb is well served by train (Elsternwick or Ripponlea station on the Sandringham line) and tram (the 67 travels along Elsternwick’s main street, Glenhuntly Road).

What's nearby?

Cross over the Nepean Highway, and you'll find yourself in leafy Elwood, which stretches to Port Phillip Bay. Head northwest and you'll find yourself in party town St Kilda (yes, with the penguins).

Map of Elsternwick

If you only do one thing

Catch a movie under the stars during the summer on the roof of the Classic Cinemas, or out on the lawn at Rippon Lea Estate's Barefoot Cinema.