Fly across the Yarra River this summer on this thrilling zipline

We cannot tell you how many times we've discussed what a good idea it would be to put a zipline across the Yarra River. Clearly, we're not the only ones to have thought so.

This December, a zipline is being installed across Melbourne's Yarra River, allowing daring locals and tourists alike to soar over the water. This will be Melbourne's first zipline experience, and it comes to the city from Firefly Zipline, a group that has decades of experience developing and running adventure experiences.

The 130-metre zipline can reach speeds of up to 40km per hour, launching guests from Fed Square, across the river, and over to Alexandra Gardens. It's dual-line too, meaning you can go flying over the river with a mate next to you. Children are welcome to enjoy the zipline, but those under 18 will need a parent or guardian to sign a waiver, while those under 12 will need a parent or guardian to accompany them on their flight. Firefly Zipline is currently also working with accessibility consultants to see how the zipline can be made accessible to those using a wheelchair.

Melbourne's Firefly Zipline runs from December 1 to 28. Tickets are strictly limited (there are only 5,000 available) and go on sale November 1.